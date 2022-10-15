Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 7): Penn State, Michigan Set to Tangle in Battle of Unbeatens

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Quite surprisingly, Penn and Michigan are getting together in the The Big House on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1997 that both are ranked in the top-10 at the same time.

It's the biggest game on the Big Ten schedule in Week 7, and it's getting the royal treatment as well. It's FOX's Big Noon Kickoff nationally televised game, and the FOX pregame show is set up in Ann Arbor as well.

Aside from breaking down all the Week 6 action — and giving a huge shoutout to Bret Bielema and his Fighting Illini in Tom's ''My Two Cents'' segment, we've also got the full Week 7 breakdown for you as well.

Most of our show breaks down the battle between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan, with the 5-0 Nittany Lions well rested and ready to go after a bye week. The Wolverines are 6-0.

"We know that these types of games every year are critical," Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Tom and Mark spend a lot of time on the quarterbacks in the matchup, veteran Sean Clifford of Penn State and youngster J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. The Wolverines are a 7-point favorite, according to the FanDuel gambling website.

Tom sees it as a one-score game, with the quarterback who avoids the turnovers coming out on top. Mark is curious to see how well the Nittany Lions can run the ball and if a deep threat can emerge on the outside for Penn State.

