Big Ten Roundtable: Talking Football Around the League in Our First Podcast

Breaking down the big Iowa-Penn State showdown, plus in-depth looks at what's going right at Ohio State now, and what's going wrong at Northwestern in our very first Big Ten Roundtable podcast.

We're into October now, and the Big Ten football season is about to get interesting, with a huge top-four showdown this weekend in Iowa City when No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State. Both teams are 5-0, and have had a couple of signature wins already.

Iowa beat ranked teams Indiana and Iowa State to open the season, and is leading the nation in creating turnovers. Penn State has big wins over ranked teams Wisconsin and Auburn, so Saturday's game should be a doozy.

Welcome to the first "Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast, where we'll talk all things Big Ten every week with publishers from around our Sports Illustrated/FanNation network. We'll do this every week throughout the balance of the football season and the entire Big Ten basketball season from November through April. We'll take a tour all around the league, and break down all the big stories in the league every week.

Our first podcast, hosted by HoosiersNow.com and BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew, features Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow.com and Lauren Withrow of WildcatsDaily.com, talking all things Ohio State and Northwestern respectively.

Gulick talked about changes to Ohio State's defense, the growth of quarterback C.J. Stroud and whether he thinks the Buckeyes will still be the Big Ten champions at the end.

Withrow talked about how the youngsters at Northwestern are struggling, the quarterback carousel and getting better after the bye week.

Brew also breaks down the Penn State-Iowa game since he's seen both teams in person already this season, and what to expect on Saturday. Home field advantage at Kinnick Stadium will be a key, he said.

Here's how to follow our Big Ten coverage

Watch the full Big Ten Roundtable video here