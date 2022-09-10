Skip to main content

Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 2): Ohio State's Defense Makes Statement, Can Penn State Contend?

We learned a lot in the first week of the college football season, and what really stood out was Ohio State's defense looking great in a win over Notre Dame and Penn State reminding everyone just how good then can be. Here's our second popular ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast of the season.
It's time for the second ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast of the season, and there's plenty of great stuff to talk about this week.

The podcast, which airs every week, is hosted by Sports Illustrated/FanNation publisher Tom Brew and the show tackles all of the big stories in and around the Big Ten during what should be a thrilling college football season this fall.

This week's guests are Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now and Mark Wogenrich of All Penn State, publishers of our Ohio State and Penn State sites on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network.

We break down the surprisingly good showing by Ohio State's defense in its huge 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the nation's best high-profile matchup of Week 1. Gulick breaks down what went into the performance, and talks about several other big storylines with the Buckeyes.

Wogenrich talked about Penn State's big conference road win at Purdue to kick off the season, focusing on the play of quarterback Sean Clifford, the concerns with the running game and the great play of Joey Porter, Jr.

We'll also break down all of your Saturday matchups, so watch the full podcast below and enjoy another week of podcast fun. 

Watch the full Big Ten Roundtable podcast here

  • HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner break down the Hoosiers' thrilling 23-20 season-opening victory over Illinois in Week 1 on the ''Hoosier Roundtable'' podcast with host Tom Brew. CLICK HERE
  • BEAU ROBBINS' PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins was forced to be patient during his first three years as a Hoosier, but after steady commitment in the weight room, to his diet and on the practice field, he came through with a crucial sack on Illinois' final drive to help Indiana start the 2022 season with a 23-20 win. CLICK HERE
  • FROM JUNIOR COLLEGE TO THE BIG TEN: After transferring from Trinity Valley Community College to Indiana this offseason, Cam Camper made an immediate impact for the Hoosiers on Friday night, posting 11 receptions for 156 yards in the 23-20 win over Illinois. CLICK HERE
  • BEDFORD OUT FOR YEAR WITH TORN ACL: Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Monday that senior starting right tackle Matthew Bedford will miss the remainder of the 2022 Indiana football season with a torn ACL. West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna will start next week. CLICK HERE

