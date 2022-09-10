Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 2): Ohio State's Defense Makes Statement, Can Penn State Contend?
It's time for the second ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast of the season, and there's plenty of great stuff to talk about this week.
The podcast, which airs every week, is hosted by Sports Illustrated/FanNation publisher Tom Brew and the show tackles all of the big stories in and around the Big Ten during what should be a thrilling college football season this fall.
This week's guests are Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now and Mark Wogenrich of All Penn State, publishers of our Ohio State and Penn State sites on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network.
We break down the surprisingly good showing by Ohio State's defense in its huge 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the nation's best high-profile matchup of Week 1. Gulick breaks down what went into the performance, and talks about several other big storylines with the Buckeyes.
Wogenrich talked about Penn State's big conference road win at Purdue to kick off the season, focusing on the play of quarterback Sean Clifford, the concerns with the running game and the great play of Joey Porter, Jr.
We'll also break down all of your Saturday matchups, so watch the full podcast below and enjoy another week of podcast fun.
Watch the full Big Ten Roundtable podcast here
