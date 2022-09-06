Beau Robbins' Patience, Development Pays Off With Crucial Sack to Stop Final Illini Drive

Beau Robbins stuck his hand in the ground with one thing on his mind. Rush the passer.

Despite Indiana taking a three-point lead with 23 seconds left in the season opener, the Illini weren't done just yet. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito completed a 19-yard pass to Isaiah Williams, who stepped out of bounds at the Illinois 44-yard line. With two timeouts in Bret Bielema's pocket, the Illini needed one more chunk play to have a shot at a game-tying field goal.

But Robbins had other plans. Facing a one-on-one matchup, Robbins used a quick first step to beat the left tackle to the edge, barreling towards the quarterback. He threw DeVito to the ground with seven seconds on the clock for a crucial sack that halted Illinois' final drive.

Robbins said he was so focused on beating the man in front of him that he didn't realize the gravity of the situation until he celebrated with his teammates.

"A sack in that situation is a game changer," Allen said. "He really changed everything for them, how they called the last couple plays ... That's how you win Big Ten football games – guys like that stepping up."

Robbins has yet to start a game in an Indiana uniform, but Allen said on Monday that he sees that changing soon. And while Robbins provided one of the most vital plays to Indiana's season-opening 23-20 win over Illinois, arriving at this moment required serious patience and trust. Robbins took a redshirt year in 2019 and didn't see any game action in 2020. He appeared in all 12 games last season as a backup, making four tackles in a limited role for the Indiana defensive line.

"I've really just tried my best to stay the course and do whatever the coaches ask of me," Robbins said. "Whether that's playing scout team, coming off the bench for five plays or going and rushing the passer in a big situation."

But after steady commitment in the weight room, an improved diet and diligence on the practice field, Robbins saw three years of hard work pay off on Friday night.

"It's hard, but I trust in our coaches and I believe in the program," Robbins said. "I just always felt that if I kept doing everything I possibly could, working as hard as I possibly could, that eventually it would start to pay dividends, and I got to see some of that come to fruition on Friday."

Robbins arrived in Bloomington as a four-star recruit and the No. 256 player in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. He chose Indiana over Power Five offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Boston College and Vanderbilt.

As a sophomore starter, Robbins helped Carmel High School win the 2016 state championship, and he posted 82 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries as a senior. A three-time IFCA All-State defensive end, Robbins was the No. 4 prospect in the state of Indiana and the No. 25 defensive end in the nation, according to ESPN.

But as a freshman at Indiana, he admittedly lacked the size of a Big Ten defensive end. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds in 2018, he knew he needed to add weight in the form of lean muscle to maintain his mobility and speed.

Working with Aaron Wellman, Indiana's Director of Football Performance, Robbins committed to a weightlifting and dietary plan. Robbins said going from dining hall food as a freshman to cooking in his own kitchen in 2019 was a key advantage. And now, he eats eggs every morning for breakfast, white rice, vegetables and chicken for lunch, followed by white rice, vegetables and ground beef for dinner with protein shakes in between.

Robbins also absorbed pass-rushing techniques from veteran defensive end James Head Jr. and Ryder Anderson over the last three seasons to become who he is today. Now listed at 272 pounds on the 2022 Indiana football roster, Allen said Robbins' transformation is night and day from his freshman season. Robbins feels stronger now, while still having the quickness to beat defenders off the edge.

"I got to a point where not only was I holding my own," Robbins said. "But actually able to knock guys back and be strong and be physically while still being fast."

Although Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt has worked with Robbins for less than a year, he's noticed the day-by-day progress. Wilt said Robbins just keeps his head down, doesn't say much and attacks his craft.

"We all know Rome wasn't built in one day," Wilt said. "But if can you just stack a brick every day, keep making those walls grow and keep building those brick by brick. That's Beau Robbins in a nutshell."

On Monday morning, Wilt flipped on the Illinois game film. He highlighted Robbins' sack, specifically the pass-rush move he made to beat his defender.

"How many times have you practiced that," Wilt asked Robbins.

"Hundreds," Robbins replied.

"Exactly," Wilt said. "You just keep attacking those little things and keep drilling em and keep working em, then they'll show up and they'll allow you to perform. Really proud of Beau. Mad stinkin' proud of that young man."