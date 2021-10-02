Big Ten Roundup: Purdue Loses at Home to Minnesota; Michigan Wins 5th Straight

Purdue's offense continues to struggle to score points in a home loss to Minnesota and Michigan goes on the road to Wisconsin and wins its fifth straight game with a 38-17 rout.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Minnesota's mastery over Purdue continued again on Saturday as the Gophers went on the road and escaped rainy Ross-Ade Stadium with a 20-13 victory.

Purdue's offense, which has been struggling for weeks now, made four trips to the red zone and had only 13 points to show for it. The Boilermakers, now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, have been held to just 13 points for three weeks in a row now, with only a 13-9 win over Illinois last week to show for it.

The Boilermakers moved the ball well all day, but just couldn't convert their drives into touchdowns. Quarterback Aiden O'Connell, getting his first start of the season, threw for 373 yards on 34-for-52 passing, with a touchdown pass and one interception.

The touchdown pass was a 7-yarder to Milton Wright that gave Purdue a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. Minnesota tied it with a field goal, but then Purdue's Mitchel Fineran hit a 24-yarder, his second of the game, to put the Boilermakers back ahead just before halftime.

They wouldn't score again.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten) scored on the first possession of the third quarter, taking the lead on a 4-yard run by Treyson Potts that capped a three-play, 75-yard drive. The big play was a 54-yard pass-and-run from Tanner Morgan to Mike Brown-Stephens.

Saturday's early games

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

No. 14-ranked continued its torrid start to its 2021 season, thumping Wisconsin 38-17 on the road for its fifth consecutive win.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) has been a run-dominant team all season, but they threw for 253 yards and three scores in the rout at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Starter Cade McNamamara was 17-for-28 passing for 197 yards and backup J.J. McCarthy completed his only pass for a 56-yard score to Daylen Baldwin.

"Against a tough, physical team, I thought our team played really physical," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "We matched it every bit."

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten) rushed for only 43 yards on 32 carries. Quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a chest injury early in the third quarter when the score was just 13-10. With him out, Michigan scored 25 unanswered points to pull away.

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Illinois erased a halftime deficit with two second-half touchdowns, beating Charlotte 24-14 to end a four-game losing streak.

Running back Chase Brown was the star of the game for Illinois. He rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He had an 80-yard run for a score on the last play of the third quarter, and also scored on a 31-yard run earlier in the period.

Saturday's late afternoon game

OHIO STATE (3-1) at RUTGERS (3-1): 3:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network. SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 58. CLICK HERE

Saturday's night games