Report: Big Ten Vote To Postpone Fall Football was 11-3

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall college football season due to health and safety concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a brief and two sworn affidavits filed by the league on Monday, which was first reported by The Athletic.

Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa are the three schools who reportedly voted against postponing the season.

According the The Athletic, "the details in the documents indicate that the conference now intends to provide some transparency to the players and the parents who have repeatedly called for it regarding the league’s decision-making process on the way to postponement, even while the Big Ten is seeking the dismissal of the relevant lawsuit filed last week by eight Nebraska football players. The league called the suit 'a baseless complaint' in its filing on Monday."

This comes after eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten in Lancaster County District Court. The Cornhusker players were hoping the Big Ten would reverse its decision to postpone football this fall.

In their affidavit, they reportedly asked for proof of a vote between the league’s presidents and chancellors, and if there was, what the final tally was.

In The Athletic's report, the two sworn affidavits, both of which confirm the 11-3 vote, were signed by Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, the chairman of the league’s council of presidents and chancellors.

Despite many outrage from parents, fans and players, Kevin Warren wrote in an open letter to the Big Ten community that the decision to postpone fall sports will not be revisited.

There have been recent talks that the Big Ten season could potentially start around Thanksgiving.

