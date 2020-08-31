SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Report: Big Ten Vote To Postpone Fall Football was 11-3

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall college football season due to health and safety concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a brief and two sworn affidavits filed by the league on Monday, which was first reported by The Athletic.

Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa are the three schools who reportedly voted against postponing the season.

According the The Athletic, "the details in the documents indicate that the conference now intends to provide some transparency to the players and the parents who have repeatedly called for it regarding the league’s decision-making process on the way to postponement, even while the Big Ten is seeking the dismissal of the relevant lawsuit filed last week by eight Nebraska football players. The league called the suit 'a baseless complaint' in its filing on Monday."

This comes after eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten in Lancaster County District Court. The Cornhusker players were hoping the Big Ten would reverse its decision to postpone football this fall.

In their affidavit, they reportedly asked for proof of a vote between the league’s presidents and chancellors, and if there was, what the final tally was.

In The Athletic's report, the two sworn affidavits, both of which confirm the 11-3 vote, were signed by Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, the chairman of the league’s council of presidents and chancellors.

Despite many outrage from parents, fans and players, Kevin Warren wrote in an open letter to the Big Ten community that the decision to postpone fall sports will not be revisited.

There have been recent talks that the Big Ten season could potentially start around Thanksgiving.

Related Stories:

  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL POTENTIALLY STARTING IN NOVEMBER: But according to a report from USA Today Sports, recent discussion has surrounded starting the Big Ten football season of at least eight games the week of Thanksgiving. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA FILES TRADEMARK FOR "BATTLE IN THE BUBBLE": After talks of college basketball being played in a bubble, the NCAA recently filed for the trademark, "Battle in the Bubble." CLICK HERE
  • ARCHIE MILLER TALKS COLLEGE BASKETBALL BUBBLE: Archie Miller thinks college basketball can happen if it's played inside a bubble. He also loves the makeup of his roster this season. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Offers 2022 Guard Masai Troutman

Troutman is an athletic combo guard who can shoot the ball from the outside and finish strong at the rim.

Dylan Wallace

NCAA Files Trademark for 'Battle in the Bubble'

There has been a lot of talk about college basketball playing in a bubble, and this recent trademark news might hint at that becoming more likely.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Extends Offer to Top-50 Prospect Rodney Rice

Rice said that Indiana has bolstered him as a priority for the class of 2022.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Basketball Makes Bryce Hopkins' Top 9

Hopkins is among the top 35 players in the country and the No. 2 ranked prospect in Illinois.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 30): Schwarber, Cubs Make History With Barrage of Home Runs

Kyle Schwarber was part of Major League Baseball history when he hit two home runs, and fellow outfielders Ian Happ and Jason Hayward did the same thing. It's the first time in MLB history that three outfielders all hit multple homers on the same day.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 30): Anunoby Scores 12, but Raptors Lose Round 2 Opener to Celtics

There are four former Indiana basketball players still in the playoffs, and the spotlight is on the second-round matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics that involved two of them, OG Anunoby and Romeo Langford.

Tom Brew

Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage

Texas wide receiver Jordyn Williams and Brownsburg offensive lineman Joshua Sales put on a show on national TV on Saturday, with the two Indiana commits winning big games in front of national television audiences.

Tom Brew

Brownsburg High School Fills Football Void with ESPN2 Game

The Big Ten said it wasn't safe to play football in the fall, but Indiana high schools are playing, and the Brownsburg Bulldogs are on ESPN2 Saturday night in a nationally televised game.

Tom Brew

by

B-town bombers

Indiana Offers 5-Star Guard Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis comes from a basketball family as his mom played college basketball at San Diego State and James Harden is his cousin.

Dylan Wallace

Who Might Make Blake Wesley's Top-5 List?

After Blake Wesley announced his top 12 list, we decided to evaluate some of the schools that could be a top option down the line.

Dylan Wallace