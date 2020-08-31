SI.com
NCAA Files Trademark for 'Battle in the Bubble'

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NCAA has reportedly filed for the trademark, "Battle in the Bubble," according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The filing was made on Aug. 26, and it suggests that the NCAA intends to use a bubble for potentially multiple sports, and the NCAA also intends to sell "Battle in the Bubble" branded clothing.

There has been a lot of discussion about playing college basketball in a bubble, potentially creating multiple bubbles for each conference.

This was an idea that Archie Miller thinks is possible. He said a few weeks ago that he believes a bubble for college basketball could work and that he would be surprised if there isn't at least a Big Ten season.

With the NCAA filing for this trademark, it means there might be more concrete plans in place to have college basketball, or other sports for that matter, play in a bubble.

