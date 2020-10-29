SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Updated Big Ten Point Spreads, Cancellations, TV Times for Week 2 After Wisconsin Debacle

Tom Brew

The Big Ten waited and waited to bring football back, and they put dozens of protocols in place to make it happen safely during the middle of a pandemic. But they couldn't make it to the second week without a huge issue on their hands.

Wisconsin had more than a dozen positive tests after their season-opening win against Illinois, with six players – including two quarterbacks – being knocked out for a minimum of 21 days and coach Paul Chryst, who also tested positive, being forced to isolate for a minimum of 10 days. That forced the league to cancel Saturday's game with Nebraska and Wisconsin.

It also puts Wisconsin's Nov. 7 game with Purdue in jeopardy since the Badgers will have to pause activities for seven days and separate the players, per protocols. That means they couldn't practice again until next Wednesday.

Chryst, who was seen not wearing his mask properly during the opener, was disappointed in came to this.

"Throughout this whole (time), really as you’ve gone about this, we were wanting the opportunity to play,” Chryst said of the Big Ten’s late start. “And then to not have that opportunity.

"I know why and I support and understand why we’re not. But when you have a hand in it, that’s where there is disappointment. I don’t profess to be an expert on this, but this is one part of this virus, it gets you in a number of different ways.”

Wisconsin was a 10.5-point favorite when the betting line was released Sunday night by many gambling sites. Those people who jumped on Nebraska early were hoping the game would be played with Wisconsin's fourth-string quarterback. With the game canceled, all bets were returned.

The cancelations also alters the television schedule. The 3:30 p.m. ET game between No. 17 Indiana and Rutgers has been moved to FOX Sports 1 from the Big Ten Network.

League rules dictate that a team must play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. Wisconsin is the Big Ten West favorite, so it's going to be interesting to see how this plays out going forward.

It also shows how fragile this season can be. Indiana freshman wide receiver Javon Swinton talked about safety coming first on Wednesday.

"It's always about the bigger picture for us. We had a great win this weekend, but at the same time, that wasn't just our only goal for this year,'' Swinton said...For people to go out and party after that one game, that wouldn't be what we wanted,

"Just being smart in general, like wearing your mask and just staying around people you know are testing negative, we're just keeping our head down and doing what he have to do.''

Here are the latest lines from DraftKings for the Big Ten games this weekend, with game times and TV information as well:

Minnesota at Maryland

  • GAMETIME: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • RECORDS: Minnesota (0-1), Maryland (0-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Minnesota lost to Michigan 49-24; Maryland lost to Northwestern 43-3
  • OPENING LINE: Minnesota favored by 20.5 points
  • THURSDAY LINE: Minnesota favored by 20

Michigan State at Michigan

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: FOX
  • RECORDS: Michigan State (0-1); Michigan (1-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Michigan State lost to Rutgers 38-27; Michigan beat Minnesota 49-24
  • OPENING LINE: Michigan favored by 25.5 points
  • THURSDAY LINE: Michigan favored by 24.5

Purdue at Illinois

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Purdue (1-0); Illinois (0-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Purdue beat Iowa 24-20; Illinois lost to Wisconsin 45-7
  • OPENING LINE: Purdue favored by 7.5
  • THURSDAY LINE: Purdue favored by 7.5

Indiana at Rutgers

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • RECORDS: Indiana (1-0); Rutgers (1-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Indiana beat Penn State 36-35 in overtime; Rutgers beat Michigan State 38-27
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana by 11.5 points
  • THURSDAY LINE: Indiana by 10

Northwestern at Iowa

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • RECORDS: Northwestern (1-0); Iowa (0-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Northwestern beat Maryland 43-3; Iowa lost to Purdue 24-20
  • OPENING LINE: Iowa favored by 2.5 points
  • THURSDAY LINE: Iowa by 2.5

Ohio State at Penn State

  • GAMETIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Ohio State (minus-12.5) vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)
  • TV: ABC
  • RECORDS: Ohio State (1-0); Penn State (0-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Ohio State beat Nebraska 52-17; Penn State lost to Indiana 36-35 in overtime
  • OPENING LINE: Ohio State favored by 12.5 points
  • THURSDAY LINE: Ohio State by 12 points

Wisconsin at Nebraska

  • GAMETIME: CANCELED
  • TV:
  • RECORDS: Wisconsin (1-0); Nebraska (0-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Wisconsin beat Illinois 45-7; Nebraska lost to Ohio State 52-17
  • OPENING LINE: Wisconsin favored by 10.5 points
  • WEDNESDAY LINE: Off the board, wagers returned to bettors
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963

Hoosiers Still Enjoying National Media Attention After Wild Win Over Penn State

Everywhere you turn this week on television and in social media, Indiana coach Tom Allen and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are all over. That's what happens when you pull off one of the biggest wins in school history.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer Gets First Win at Fresno State

Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points to knock off Colorado State at home, giving first-year coach Kalen DeBoer his first major-college head coaching win.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Indiana Coordinator Kane Wommack 'On Very Short List' for Southern Miss Opening

Kane Wommack, Indiana's second-year defensive coordinator, played football at Southern Miss and would be a popular hire there for their vacant head coaching position.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: Wisconsin's Game With Nebraska Canceled Because of COVID-19 Positives

More than a dozen people in the Wisconsin football program have tested positive for COVID-19, including coach Paul Chryst and six players. Their game is the first to be canceled in the Big Ten, but the 37th college game to be lost this fall so far.

Tom Brew

by

Wright88

World Series: Kevin Cash's Quick Hook Wrong, But Rays' Loss to Dodgers Still on Players

With their season on the line, Tampa Bay Rays manager pulled starter Blake Snell early in the sixth inning despite allowing just two hits all night, and the move backfired, with the Los Angeles Dodgers rallying to win 3-1 and clinch the World Series.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Coordinators Shine on Historic Day, Cherish the Moment

Indiana has the youngest pair of coordinators in major college football, and Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan are their biggest critics while still enjoying the moment after beating Penn State.

Tom Brew

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Doling out Grades for Indiana in Win over Penn State

Indiana beat Penn State on Saturday despite being outgained by a wide margin. In the end, none of that mattered in the 36-35 overtime victory, but it did have a bearing on the first report card of the season.

Tom Brew