Bloomington North's Aaron Steinfeldt Captures First Career Touchdown at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Aaron Steinfeldt hauled in a screen pass and turned the corner with room to run. He leapt across the goal line and hugged Mike Katic in excitement as Indiana took the lead over No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 8.

Steinfeldt’s moment in the spotlight was one he dreamed of growing up in Bloomington and attending Indiana football games. He recalls securing a one-handed catch on a field goal that sailed into Knot Hole Park, an open space in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium, the same end zone where he caught this pass in his first start in an Indiana uniform.

"I remember seeing red in the end zone,” Steinfeldt said. “It was just a bunch of raw emotion. All that hard work I put in the offseason finally just paid off in that moment … Feeling that in the end zone, celebrating with my teammates was an awesome thing for me being a guy from Bloomington most of my life, being in front of a crowd that's mostly from Bloomington, representing my city, my family and Bloomington North. That was an awesome feeling."

But as Indiana lined up for the extra-point attempt, the referees dropped a flag. They called wide receiver Cam Camper for offensive pass interference on a block that paved a wide open path for Steinfeldt to the end zone. Steinfeldt’s first career touchdown would have to wait, and over 50,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium went from cheering to booing.

Indiana hung tight with Michigan for most of the afternoon, trailing by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter. But the Wolverines proved their No. 4 ranking by shutting Indiana out in the second half and scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Indiana, 31-10. Although Steinfeldt’s first shot at major playing time came in a loss, a postgame conversation with his father imparted confidence that he’ll carry for the rest of the season.

“He just said 'You belong. You're one of the players in the Big Ten,'” Steinfeldt said. “He just told me to prepare like it, act like it, so I kind of took that personally because it's a long season. You never know with injuries and everything, so just having those guys down, they believed in me, so with their faith in me of course I believe in myself.”

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Aaron Steinfeldt (84) flexes for the crowd during warm ups before the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Steinfeldt played his way onto the field as a redshirt freshman after a strong fall camp. He drew praise from coach Tom Allen and tight ends coach Kevin Wright, principally for his pass-catching ability. Steinfeldt hauled in his first career reception against Western Kentucky on Sept. 17, and with AJ Barner and James Bomba on the sideline with injuries, he made two consecutive starts against Michigan and Maryland.

Before taking a redshirt year at Indiana in 2021, Steinfeldt was one of the top recruits in the state. At Bloomington North High School, Steinfeldt was the IFCA Mr. Football position award winner at tight end. He finished his career with 94 receptions, which ranked second in school history, along with 1,444 yards, and 12 touchdowns en route to all-state honors. Despite not playing football until his freshman year of high school, Steinfeldt graduated as the No. 10 player in Indiana and No. 34 tight end in the nation, according to Rivals.

Bloomington's Aaron Steinfeldt (84) receives a pass as the Evansville North Huskies play the Bloomington North Cougars in the Class 5A Sectional 15 semifinal game at Bundrant Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2020. MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He became the first Bloomington North student-athlete in 20 years to earn all-conference honors in three sports, playing football, baseball and basketball. Steinfeldt believes his three-sport background helped him become a multi-dimensional tight end at Indiana.

He credits his baseball career for building strong hand-eye coordination required to make perimeter catches. On the basketball court, Steinfeldt developed explosive qualities that give him a burst after the catch.

“You love the way he competes,” Wright said. “I think if you look at the NFL and the guys that play tight end in the NFL, they're all guys that played multiple sports in high school. So we love that about him, and I think that's also where his ball skills come from. He has tremendous ball skills."

Wright always knew he had potential in the passing game, but he’s seen Steinfeldt become more physically and technically sound in the run game. Blocking bigger defenders was admittedly a new experience for Steinfeldt when he first got to Indiana, but he’s learning to play with more intensity in the run game.

"Just trying to get into guys," Steinfeldt said. "Trying to move them off the line of scrimmage, and just try to create space for the running back to get a lane. The run game is all of us, so I just want to make sure to do my part and make sure I can cut off a gap and just do what the team needs."

Wright was pleased with Steinfeldt’s perimeter blocking against safeties and linebackers in the Michigan game. The next step is being able to take on defensive ends, which Wright said is usually a mismatch for tight ends at any level of football. He’s stressing pad leverage, hand placement and driving feet after contact as helps Steinfeldt develop as a blocker. Wright knows the weight room will be a big factor with time, as well.

“He's come a long way in a year, so I'm excited about his future,” Wright said. “Any time you ask a redshirt freshman to play offensive line or tight end, you know there's going to be some mismatches at times."

Indiana's Aaron Steinfeldt (84) during the first open practice of the 2022 season at the practice facility at Indiana University on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bomba returned to action last week, but Barner remained out with a foot injury, so Steinfeldt made his second start in a row in Indiana’s matchup with Maryland on Oct. 15. Trailing by 11 points late in the fourth quarter, Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak drove the Hoosiers into the red zone with a 24-yard tipped-ball completion to Cam Camper.

On 2nd and Goal, Steinfeldt lined up behind right tackle Josh Sales. He took a few patient steps around Sales before breaking free in the back of the end zone. Steinfeldt snagged Bazelak’s pass out of the air and threw his arms up to signal a touchdown.

But again, there was a flag on the play. This time, however, Maryland was ruled offside and Steinfeldt officially had his first career touchdown reception.

Going from third or fourth on the depth chart to a starting role, Wright knows there is plenty of room for improvement, but Steinfeldt has shown he belongs through two starts.

“You either grow up and get better, which I think he did, or you show that you're maybe not ready,” Wright said. “And I think he's ready to continue the upward trend."

Indiana's Aaron Steinfeldt (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK