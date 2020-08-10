HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana's Brady Feeney Wants to Play, But 'We Need it to Be Safe'

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As college football players speak out across the country about their desire to play football this fall, Indiana freshman Brady Feeney — who got seriously ill from the COVID-19 virus last month — spoke out on the subject.

Feeney, a freshman offensive lineman from St. Loius, had to be rushed to the emergency room with breathing problems. He's better now and back with the team, but still needs further testing on heart issues, among other things, according to his mother in a Facebook post last week. 

Monday morning, he said, "Covid-19 is serious. I never thought that I would have serious health complications from this virus, but look at what happened. We need to listen to our medical experts.''

xxx

Feeney also responded back to people asking for more specifics on his illness, and on whether he still wanted to play. He has not yet been cleared to practice.

"I want to play, but I truly believe that we need it to be safe. Information on my medical history with Covid-19 is widely available,'' he said in a tweet. 

Indiana football players have been back on campus since mid-June, and everyone has been tested for the coronavirus before they arrived. The second wave of players came two weeks later. Men's and women's basketball players have returned to campus for workouts as well.

The first announcement about testing showed that there were zero positive results in  the first 187 tests of players, coaches and staff members. But they started to explode from there, with 33 total positive tests out of 490, and football workouts were forced to be paused because of multiple positive tests, including Feeney's.

Indiana started practicing last Thursday, and actually practiced in full pads Saturday morning before the Big Ten presidents paused the accelerated practice schedule. They practiced in short and helmets again on Monday morning. 

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday that the players have assimilated quickly to the protocols set up by the medical team, including wearing face coverings during practice. 

"We're seeing it every day with our players. There's definitely some concern, and I get that,'' Allen said. "But the players are now kind of getting in the flow and seeing how it's working of actually playing real football with this, and there's been a lot of positives the last few days.

'I don't know anybody's motives or anything, I just that our guys feel really good about it, and they're looking forward to moving forward.''

Related Stories on Indiana football

  • NOT LISTENING:  Several well-known college football players spoke up on Sunday on Twitter, ending each with a #WeWantToPlay hashtag, but no one in a position of power is really listening. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana practices in pads, but in the end is it really going to matter? CLICK HERE
  • DOLSON'S DAYS: New Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson has taken over at the worst possible time, and his days are consumed with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its affect on the university. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Patrick: Indiana Voted No to Play in Fall

According to Dan Patrick, Indiana is one of 12 teams in the Big Ten that voted no to playing college football this fall.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Once Again, No One Listening to College Football Players

Presidents and school chancellors appear to be on the verge of blowing up the fall college football season, and they're doing it without even talking to the guys who play the games.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Top High School Players Show Out at Battle of the Brands Event

Players such as CJ Gunn, Blake Wesley, Will Lovings-Watts and more put on impressive performances at the Battle of the Brands event in Noblesville.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 8): Olapido, Warren Help Pacers Beat Lakers on National TV

The Indiana Pacers proved to the nation Saturday night that they'll be a tough out in the players after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on national television.

Tom Brew

Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman Dominate as Indiana Elite Shines in Battle of the Brands

Indiana commit Logan Duncomb and Indiana target Trey Kaufman were teammates on Saturday and stole the show for Indiana Elite as they went undefeated at the Battle of the Brands.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Hoosiers Strap on Pads, But Will it Matter in the End?

Indiana was the first Big Ten to practice in pads on Saturday, but then Big Ten presidents pulled the plug on that. Now the season might be in jeopardy again.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Wants to be 'Big Dogs' in the Big Ten

Stevie Scott and Whop Philyor talked to the media about their excitement regarding Indiana's season and how they are embracing the tough schedule.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Basketball Doesn't Make Skyy Clark's Final Eight

Class of 2022 combo guard Skyy Clark didn't put Indiana in his final eight schools.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Improve Leadership This Season

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wants Michael Penix to take ownership of the offense this season.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 6): Oladipo Scores 16, but Pacers Lose for First Time in Restart

Indiana's Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and was the standout former Indiana Hoosier on Thursday night. Here's our daily Indiana roundup.

Tom Brew