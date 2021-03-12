Brandon Shelby Promoted to Assistant Head Coach, Excited for New Opportunity

Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby has been promoted to assistant head coach after 10 years with the football program.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Brandon Shelby first met Tom Allen, he was asked what his long-term goals were.

Shelby was honest, saying that his goals were to eventually move up. He didn't want to remain a cornerbacks coach all his career, and he was going to prove why he could be more.

"They were to move up, not just be a corners coach but maybe have the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator then ultimately a head coach somewhere and to have the opportunity to sit in his seat," Shelby said.

After 10 years as the cornerbacks coach at Indiana, the opportunity to move up came for Shelby.

On March 8, Tom Allen officially named Shelby as an assistant head coach.

"I feel like he has a really strong personality to be able to address our players, he has a good connection with our players," Allen said. "I'm excited for his growth and development there."

The decision really came to fruition once Mike Hart left to be the running backs coach at Michigan.

Both Allen and Shelby thought it would be a good fit for him.

"When the opportunity arose after Mike Hart left, I just thought it was a good opportunity, not from just the coaching side but the administrative side, to see some of the things he has to deal with to get on some panels and to get on some different boards," Shelby said. "Now when the opportunity comes, God willing, I have sat on both sides."

Allen wants to make it known that he takes these positions very seriously. He said some places just give coaches these positions for the title and the pay, but Allen is very purposeful in his decisions to name assistant coaches.

He mentioned Shelby has solid relationships with the players, and that's been evident specifically with Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who would constantly call Shelby the best cornerbacks coach in the game last season.

Indiana's secondary led the nation in interceptions last season.

"Coach Shelby is a great guy. He's an even better person outside of coaching," Mullen said. "He's a loyal guy to the program. Everybody respects him. When it times to coach, he coaches hard. That's helped me to become the better player I am."

As much as Shelby's new role will help him have more of a voice in the locker room and lead the entire team as a whole, it will also benefit Shelby as he continues to grow as a coach.

Shelby believes working on the administrative side of things will really help him.

"As football coaches sometimes we are greedy and we want this, this, and this, but sometimes it does not line up with the administrative side," Shelby said. "So, it is a give and take deal and I am just excited for getting this opportunity to go across the hall, to have meetings with the associate athletic directors, the people in facilities, and to learn."

Indiana started spring practice this week, and after last year's spring was cut short due to COVID-19, Shelby is pleased that Indiana will get a full spring this year to develop and get better.

As for his new position, Indiana has an image and brand deal coming out, so Shelby will be able to be a part of that process and learn new things.

"To sit on these committees and learn where college football is going will hopefully put me ahead of the curve and when that opportunity comes, I will hopefully jump in and hit the ground running," Shelby said. "Thankful he (Allen) saw that in me and gave me that opportunity."

Related Stories on Indiana Football: