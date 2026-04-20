Bryant Haines Fires Back at Ty Simpson, Backs Indiana’s Defense

If it wasn't perfectly clear for you already after Indiana just went 16-0 and won the national championship in football, it should be clear now.



They aren't messing around at indiana.



In any single way.

Not yesterday, not today, and not anytime in the near future.



Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines is the latest associated with the football program to lead with this example, after a seemingly harmless quote about Indiana's defense in the Rose Bowl came to life.

Ty Simpson Comments on Indiana's Defense in Rose Bowl

Outside of Fernando Mendoza, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson may be the next quarterback taken in this week's NFL draft.



Simpson was on a podcast with his former Alabama teammate Caleb Downs recently, and during it, he discussed Indiana's defense in the Rose Bowl.

"From my point of view, I was like, they don't do much," Simpson said. "They do the same thing every down. So when I got the ball, I knew exactly what was going to happen. They just didn't mess up, bro. They were in the exact same spot they were supposed to be. They were so well-coached.

"It was so much different than the SEC. In the SEC, they'll play man, they'll do these unorthodox coverages. That's kind of how it is. That game was crazy to me. Of course, I got hurt. So that was a bummer. I knew what they were going to do. We couldn't really run the ball, didn't really throw. It was just so crazy to me how it happened."

Okay, overall harmless, but there are some shots there if you read through it a couple of times.



Especially considering Indiana routed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, in a game that could have been an even bigger blowout.

Bryant Haines Responds to Ty Simpson

Haines was made aware of the comments and decided to chime in himself on X.

Adorable. We also, saw everything they were doing, on every single snap… It’s just that we exploited those cues. And didn’t get frozen and crushed by them. pic.twitter.com/L3zjXB3c3I — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 18, 2026

But Bryant wasn't done. After several Alabama fans jumped in his comments, he jumped back on X and shared some more thoughts.

That’s all it took to break your entire fanbase? Wow.. maybe I should’ve just said “Boo”. No apologies, no compliments. Grow up folks. He had a bad take and I said the painful truth. Bounce back better. #GoIU #NoCompliments — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 19, 2026

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaways

Sign me up for all of this.



Every last drop.

Ty Simpson's comment about Indiana "not doing much" comes off as being shade at the Hoosiers staff.



Whether you like it or not, to hint that things are done better in the SEC because coverages were more mixed or whatever, is just ridiculous.

Indiana's defense, which was led by Haines, had Alabama in a blender all day. The Crimson Tide was shaken up that entire afternoon, and even if the game was played with 30-minute quarters, it wasn't going to score 10 points that day.



Good for Haines coming out and responding as he did.



Seriously.

In this world where everything seems to need to be apologized for at every turn, good for Haines for speaking on what everyone who watched that game saw, and then doubling down on it.



Alabama and its SEC mouthpieces talked a whole lot leading up to that New Year's Day clash and were left with their collective tails between their legs after.



Good for Haines for not throwing out some sort of corporate apology and instead making it crystal clear what we all saw.



38-3 doesn't lie.