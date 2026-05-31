Indiana football has been heating up on the recruiting trail of late, and just landed a commitment from three-star safety Brady Scott.

Normal enough, right? The reigning national champions picked up a commitment from a young man who was also looking heavily at Louisville and Iowa, but who ultimately chose the Hoosiers.



It's not that Indiana landed a commitment that is overly newsworthy here, but moreso where it went to get that commitment.

Scott hails from Reading (Tabor Academy), Mass., which is an entirely new state altogether for Indiana football to land a recruit from.



According to 247Sports, previous to Scott, no player from Massachusetts has pledged a commitment to Indiana since at least 2009 (247Sports was founded and keeps records dating back to 2010).

I'm not going to pretend Curt Cignetti and his staff some college football version of "Moneyball" by suddenly getting a recruit from Massachusetts, but it at least speaks into Indiana being able to go into a place it has pretty much no ties, and be able to land a commitment.



Of course, that's what winning a national championship can do in a hurry for a college football program.

Brady Scott as a Prospect

Scott is listed at 6-0, 195 pounds and is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. According to the same outlet, Scott had 19 scholarship offers to his name, including from the likes of Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Brady Scott has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 195 S chose the Hoosiers over Iowa, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and UCLA



“Go Hoosiers 🏠”https://t.co/b3O38tTtEe pic.twitter.com/SqYEnXHdpA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

While listed on 247Sports as an athlete, Scott was recruited to play defensive back for the Hoosiers.



Scott gave Hoosier Huddle a look into how he views his game:

“I’d say I have a nose for the ball. I anticipate well and will come downfield hard and fast to make a play. I have played many skill positions since middle school, which has helped me a lot as a defender. I played receiver, have good hands, and know how to track the ball well, which has helped a lot as a DB.”

🚨 𝟛 𝕊𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕤. 𝟛 ℙ𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕤. ℕ𝕠 𝕃𝕚𝕞𝕚𝕥𝕤🚨



📽️https://t.co/UwOXQRgVGW



* Top 30 Ath in the Nation

* #1 DB/Ath in New England

* 1st Team All Nepsac DB, NEFJ 1st Team DB

* Def - 150+ Tackles, 7 Int's

* Off - 863 Rec Yds, 1031 APY

* Versatile* @CoachJeffMoore pic.twitter.com/1iiI8oAwwH — Brady Scott 2027 - Athlete (@BradyScott2027) February 20, 2026

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Reaction

I am not someone who always gets excited about star-ratings when it comes to recruiting, but one thing I always notice is what other programs are in the running for a certain player.

Regarding Scott, things are a little underwhelming on that front as Georgia Tech and Iowa aren't exactly Miami and Ohio State, but instead, I am starting to wonder a bit about when Indiana shows up on a scholarship offer list for a player.

Because of the clear culture and program that Indiana has built largely on players who showed how little recruiting stars can matter, does Indiana offering a young man make other programs suddenly wonder if they should do the same?

When you look at Indiana's list of nine current commitments, which ranks 36th nationally in team rankings now, I can't help but assume that at least a couple of those guys will far exceed their ratings - just like the key transfers from James Madison and company did in originally building things during the Cignetti tenure.