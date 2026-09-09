Charlie Becker's Rising Star Continues to Shine

On November 1 of 2025, the Indiana Hoosiers waxed the Maryland Terrapins 55-10 and improved to 9-0. The contest was not particularly noteworthy, but something extremely meaningful happened.



Elijah Sarratt was injured and sidelined for a couple of games, and his absence opened the door for backup Charlie Becker to see more snaps. Since that time, Becker has been IU’s best wideout.

The junior led the team in receiving yards in four of the next five games and made a number of impactful plays. In a matter of weeks, he went from a virtual unknown to becoming one of Indiana’s brightest stars. Charlie Becker is far from satisfied, though. As far as he’s concerned, he’s just getting started.

I think I've taken a step for sure since fall camp, but I'm nowhere near where I want to be. Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker

When asked for specifics on how he believes he can improve on the field during the 2026 season, Becker refused to only settle for one aspect that can get better.

All areas. Everything that has to do with being a receiver: blocking, releases, top of the routes, just all areas. Becker told the media on Tuesday evening

A Strong Start

The work he’s done with new quarterback Josh Hoover during the offseason was on display immediately in IU’s season opener.



With blood pouring from a cut on Hoover’s nose, Charlie Becker caught his first touchdown of the season as he rose in the back of the end zone and kept the ball despite a hard hit from a North Texas defender.



He struck again later in the contest, torching the cornerback attempting to cover him and hanging on through contact to secure a 35-yard touchdown.

Mock Drafts Take Notice

His work is being noticed by NFL writers and Charlie Becker has emerged as a legitimate option in the First Round of the 2027 NFL Draft.



Much can, and will, change during the season, but Becker is listed in several prominent mock drafts. Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated has Becker going number 23 to the Dallas Cowboys (link), Justin Wilson of CBS Sports has the IU star at number 12 to the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Becker going in the top ten to the Washington Commanders.



His ability to consistently make contested catches, plus his willingness and excellence as a blocker, are noted as standout traits in addition to his measurables like good size and speed.

Expectations are now sky-high for the Nashville native but Becker continues to focus on how he can get better.



Becker and the Hoosiers host the Howard Bison on Saturday at Noon.