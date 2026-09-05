Indiana didn't open the 2026 season with a complete game by any stretch of the imagination, even if the 52-16 final score would make one think as much.



On a day when the defense struggled with fundamentals, the run game struggled to get going, and mental errors were plentiful, Indiana saw its wide receivers be even better than advertised.

It began early with big-time transfer Nick Marsh making a highlight reel, one-handed grab to start the scoring for 2026, and included a pair of impressive Charlie Becker touchdown receptions along the way.



On a day that many things were far from great for Indiana, the wide receiver group looked like its going to be as good as any nationally.

Nick Marsh's Instant Impact

When Nick Marsh entered the transfer portal from Michigan State, every college football team in the nation wanted him. Indiana then got him on campus for a visit and didn't dare let him leave before getting his deal in place.



It didn't take long to pay off Saturday, as he capped Indiana's first possession of the year with a touchdown catch that will be among the best we see by any wide receiver nationally all year long.

What a snag by Nick Marsh to put @IndianaFootball in front first 😳 pic.twitter.com/3DvAiBSlql — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

That wasn't it for Marsh, though. Yes, his stat line ended with just two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown, but he also came up huge in the run game, throwing a massive block on a key fourth-down run early on.

People talk about “Culture”



Culture is your bigtime portal WR attacking a LB in the B-Gap on 4th & 1.



Curt Cignetti has mastered buy-in. pic.twitter.com/ExPGyFCI2I — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 5, 2026

Charlie Becker is a Superstar

If you watched Indiana in the second half of last season, this isn't new news to you. However, because Omar Cooper, Jr. left for the NFL and Nick Marsh was the big addition, Becker was somewhat forgotten about by the national media this off-season.

Sure, he was coming off a shoulder injury that sidelined him in the spring, but Saturday's performance shows one of the nation's very best receivers is wearing cream and crimson this fall.

ANOTHER ONE FOR CHARLIE B 💥



It's the first career game with multiple TD catches for the @IndianaFootball WR.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/QkAD4D8VvU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 5, 2026

Becker ended the day with four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Indiana to its 17th straight victory.

Other Strong Performances

Tyler Morris was the only other Indiana pass catcher besides Marsh and Becker to haul in more than one reception, taking in three for 35 yards.



Brock Schott ended with just one reception, but it was done in impressive fashion, in heavy traffic and going for 25 yards.

Brock Schott with the tough catch 💥 @IndianaFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/ATKr3iOejw — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2026

Davion Chandler got behind the defense for a 42-yard touchdown reception as well, as Indiana didn't play the prettiest of games, but showed a downright scary passing game on Saturday.

The Future Looks Bright as Well

On hand to see Indiana's wide receivers perform at that high level was 2027, five-star recruit Monshun Sales, who committed to the Hoosiers this summer.

5-star WR Monshun Sales is here. #iufb pic.twitter.com/AqugL4QZOL — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) September 5, 2026

Sales missed his game last night in an all-Indianapolis battle between his Lawrence North squad and Lawrence Central. Sales missed the contest due to back spasms.

Indiana's Next Game

Indiana returns to action next week against Howard in what should be another one-sided affair. It'll offer another chance for the Indiana receivers to put on a show and continue to build things up as Big Ten play gets started towards the end of the month.