Big Ten: Penn State Moves Up to No. 4 in AP Poll

Penn State moved to 4-0 over the weekend and continues to impress the pollsters, moving up to No. 4 in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll.

Penn State's impressive September continues to garner more support in the Associated Press top-25 college football, with the Nittany Lions moving up two more spots on Sunday after another impressive victory.

The Nittany Lions beat Villanova 38-17 in State College, Pa., to move to 4-0 on the season. They leapfrogged Iowa, who remained at No. 5, and swapped places with Oklahoma, which struggled to beat unranked West Virginia, 16-13.

Penn State plays Indiana (2-2) on Saturday night in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 19 in the AP preseason poll, but has moved up with wins over ranked teams Wisconsin and Auburn.

The Big Ten is back down to five teams in the rankings, with Wisconsin falling out after losing to Notre Dame. The Badgers lost to Penn State in Week 1. Ohio State is No. 11, Michigan is No. 14 and Michigan State is ranked No. 17.

The Coaches Poll is slightly different. For the Big Ten teams, Iowa is No. 5, Penn State is No. 6, Ohio State is 10th, Michigan is 14th and Michigan State is No. 16

Here is the complete Associated Press poll for Sunday, Sept. 26. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Alabama (4-0) – Last week: 1 Georgia (4-0) – Last week: 2 Oregon (4-0) – Last week: 4 Penn State (4-0) – Last week: 6 Iowa (4-0) – Last week: 5 Oklahoma (4-0) – Last week: 4 Cincinnati (3-0) – Last week: 8 Arkansas (4-0)– Last week: 16 Notre Dame (4-0) – Last week: 12 Florida (3-1) – Last week: 11 Ohio State (3-1) – Last week: 10 Ole Miss (3-0) – Last week: 13 BYU (4-0) – Last week: 15 Michigan (4-0)– Last week: 19 Texas A&M (3-1) – Last week: 7 Coastal Carolina (4-0) – Last week: 17 Michigan State (4-0)– Last week: 20 Fresno State (4-1) – Last week: 22 Oklahoma State (4-0) – Last week: NR UCLA (3-1) – Last week: 24 Baylor (4-0) – Last week: NR Auburn (3-1) – Last week: 23 NC State (3-1) — Last week: NR Wake Forest (4-0) — Last week: NR Clemson (2-2) – Last week: 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 14, Wisconsin 18, North Carolina 21, Kansas State 25