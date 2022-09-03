Connor Bazelak Leads Indiana on Game-Winning Drive To Stun Illinois, 23-20

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trailing by four points with only 2 minutes on the clock, Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak's mentality was simple.

"That's our offense," Bazelak said. "The whole game we're in 2-minute. We didn't have to do anything special."

But, oh, they did ever do something special. Very special.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Bazelak's poise is a variable that has stood out since he arrived on campus in January as a transfer from Missouri, It showed, too. Bazelak found his two new favorite targets — D.J. Matthews and Cam Camper — to complete 7 of 10 passes on the final possession. And when the Illini were on their heels at the goal line, he handed the ball to Shaun Shivers, who punched in the game-winning touchdown to put Indiana on top, 23-20, in the season opener on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The comeback represents Indiana's first Big Ten win since Dec. 5, 2020 when the Hoosiers beat Wisconsin 14-6 in Madison. Bazelak also became the first Indiana quarterback to throw for 300 yards in their Indiana debut since Antwaan Randle El in 1998. It's a win that not only builds confidence around an offense full of new personnel and coaching, but it gives Indiana a sense of momentum it hasn't had in over a year.

"We haven't sung that stinkin' fight song in a long time," Allen said.

Indiana led by six points (16-10) at halftime, but the game trended in Illinois' favor throughout most of the second half. Bazelak's pass was tipped and intercepted on Indiana's first possession of the third quarter, and the Hoosiers were forced to punt the following four drives.

And when Camper fumbled the ball with less than 5 minutes to do, Illinois did its best to run out the clock.

All Camper could think following his fumble was 'next play.' The junior college transfer stepped into an atmosphere he'd never experienced as a player, but he had the biggest game of his football career. Camper hauled in a team-high 11 receptions for 156 yards, including two huge grabs on the game-winning drive.

Despite it being his first game with a new quarterback, Camper said he had Bazelak built strong trust heading into season.

"I told him on the sideline, 'I'm going to get to my spots,' " Camper said. "Just get the ball out and I got you."

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Camper (6) runs with the ball after a catch while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Allen recognized after the game that despite the win, Indiana wasn't without flaws. The Hoosiers rushed 26 times for just 32 yards, and Illinois' pass rush pressured Bazelak throughout the second half. Senior right tackle Matthew Bedford also went down with an injury, and Allen said he'll know more about Bedford's status in the coming days.

At times throughout the second half, Indiana was close to slipping into mistakes that became common during the 2021 season, when they went 2-10 and lost their last eight straight games. Indiana cornerback Noah Pierre recovered a fumble late in the third quarter, but the offense was unable to capitalize and had to punt six plays later.

Illinois running back Chase Brown gained 205 all-purpose yards on 36 carries and one reception, but Indiana stonewalled him at the goal line at the start of the fourth quarter on back-to-back plays. It was Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and safety Josh Sanguinetti who stuffed the run on third down, followed by Aaron Casey and JH Tevis to force a turnover on downs on the next play.

But the Indiana offense handed the ball right back to Illinois after a three-and-out. Sanguinetti dove to intercept Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's overthrow with less than 6 minutes remaining, but the Illini would have the ball again just five plays later.

Allen knows the Hoosiers played a flawed game in a variety of areas, but its a win that Indiana desperately needed

"We've got to get a whole lot better," Allen said. "One game at a time."

Through this adversity, Bazelak never doubted that Indiana could find a way to win, and that kind of confidence is what it took to lead the game-winning drive.

“We knew we had that game, we just had to go take it," Bazelak said. "And we did it in style."