PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Defeats Illinois

Take a peek at 30 photos from Indiana's season opener win over Illinois, the Hoosiers' first Big Ten victory in two seasons! Relive the magic inside Memorial Stadium under the Friday night lights.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College football is back, and so are the Hoosiers in the Big Ten after a lackluster 2021 season. Indiana defeated Illinois 23-20 in a thrilling season opener that came down to the wire on Friday, Sep. 2 for its first conference win in two seasons.

Take a look at 30 photos from inside Memorial Stadium thanks to our partnership with USA Today. You'll see close-up photos from the start of the game to the finish and won't want to miss the celebratory photos near the end of the gallery.

Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak earned the start over redshirt senior Jack Tuttle. The two had been battling it out in fall camp both showcasing excellent playmaker qualities and each taking plenty of reps.

In the Friday matchup, Bazelak completed 28 of 52 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

Wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr., who is coming back from an injury this season, connected with Bazelak for a touchdown in the second quarter while running back Shaun Shivers rushed one yard in the final 23 seconds of the game to secure the winning touchdown.

Although he didn't ever reach the end zone, wide receiver Cam Camper also had a standout game with 11 receptions for 156 yards proving to build strong chemistry with Bazelak from kickoff.

Up next, the Hoosiers will host the Idaho Vandals for another night game on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 8 p.m. The following week, Indiana will remain at home and host Western Kentucky. 

Lance Bryant (92)

Lance Bryant

Beau Robbins (41)

Beau Robbins

Bryant Fitzgerald (31)

Bryant Fitzgerald

Cam Camper (6)

Cam Camper

Connor Bazelak (9)

Connor Bazelak

Andison Coby

Andison Coby

D.J. Matthews

D.J. Matthews

D.J. Matthews

D.J. Matthews

Tom Allen

Tom Allen

Lance Bryant (92) and Cam Jones (4)

Lance Bryant (92) and Cam Jones (4)

Malachi Holt-Bennett (19)

Malachi Holt-Bennett (19)

Cam Camper (6)

Cam Camper (6)

Cam Camper (6)

Cam Camper (6)

Charles Campbell (93) and Mike Katic (56)

Charles Campbell (93) and Mike Katic (56)

D.J. Matthews

D.J. Matthews Jr. celebrates his touchdown.

Malachi Holt-Bennett and Tom Allen

Tom Allen argues a call.

Charles Campbell

Charles Campbell lines up a field goal.

Aaron Casey

Aaron Casey celebrates a stop.

Bradley Jennings Jr. (5)

Bradley Jennings Jr. (5)

Noah Pierre (21)

Noah Pierre (21) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates.

Cam Jones

Cam Jones

Josh Sanguinetti

Josh Sanguinetti

Emery Simmons

Emery Simmons

Tom Allen

Tom Allen

D.J. Matthews

D.J. Matthews

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers and Javon Swinton

Shaun Shivers and Javon Swinton

Tom Allen

Tom Allen

AJ Barner

AJ Barner

Cam Jones and D.J. Matthews

Cam Jones and D.J. Matthews
    • BAZELAK LEADS INDIANA ON GAME-WINNING DRIVE In his first game in an Indiana uniform, quarterback Connor Bazelak led the Hoosiers 75 yards down the field, eventually handing the ball to running back Shaun Shivers for a 2-yard touchdown run to give Indiana a 23-20 win over Illinois in their season opener. CLICK HERE
    • WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID AFTER INDIANA'S WIN OVER ILLINOIS Indiana defeated Illinois 23-20 on Friday night in the Hoosiers' season and home opener at Memorial Stadium. Here's what Tom Allen said after the game in a press conference. CLICK HERE
    • BAZELAK STARTS AT QUARTERBACK Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak emerged as the starting quarterback for the Indiana football team ahead of the season opener against Illinois, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Bazelak won the job over Jack Tuttle. CLICK HERE
    • TAILGATE TALES — INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS Take a stroll through the Indiana tailgate fields with Hoosiers Now reporter Haley Jordan, who interviews Hoosiers fans about Indiana's home opener versus Illinois. CLICK HERE

