PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Defeats Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College football is back, and so are the Hoosiers in the Big Ten after a lackluster 2021 season. Indiana defeated Illinois 23-20 in a thrilling season opener that came down to the wire on Friday, Sep. 2 for its first conference win in two seasons.
Take a look at 30 photos from inside Memorial Stadium thanks to our partnership with USA Today. You'll see close-up photos from the start of the game to the finish and won't want to miss the celebratory photos near the end of the gallery.
Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak earned the start over redshirt senior Jack Tuttle. The two had been battling it out in fall camp both showcasing excellent playmaker qualities and each taking plenty of reps.
In the Friday matchup, Bazelak completed 28 of 52 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr., who is coming back from an injury this season, connected with Bazelak for a touchdown in the second quarter while running back Shaun Shivers rushed one yard in the final 23 seconds of the game to secure the winning touchdown.
Although he didn't ever reach the end zone, wide receiver Cam Camper also had a standout game with 11 receptions for 156 yards proving to build strong chemistry with Bazelak from kickoff.
Up next, the Hoosiers will host the Idaho Vandals for another night game on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 8 p.m. The following week, Indiana will remain at home and host Western Kentucky.
Lance Bryant (92)
Beau Robbins (41)
Bryant Fitzgerald (31)
Cam Camper (6)
Connor Bazelak (9)
Andison Coby
D.J. Matthews
D.J. Matthews
Tom Allen
Lance Bryant (92) and Cam Jones (4)
Malachi Holt-Bennett (19)
Cam Camper (6)
Cam Camper (6)
Charles Campbell (93) and Mike Katic (56)
D.J. Matthews
Malachi Holt-Bennett and Tom Allen
Charles Campbell
Aaron Casey
Bradley Jennings Jr. (5)
Noah Pierre (21)
Cam Jones
Josh Sanguinetti
Emery Simmons
Tom Allen
D.J. Matthews
Shaun Shivers
Shaun Shivers and Javon Swinton
Tom Allen
AJ Barner
Cam Jones and D.J. Matthews
