Curt Cignetti Evaluates Challenges Posed By Ohio State in Big Ten Championship

Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are one day away from one of the biggest games in Indiana football history.

After completing a 12-0 regular season, the second-ranked Hoosiers clinched their first-ever trip to the Big Ten championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., where they'll face No. 1 Ohio State.

Cignetti had high praise for the Buckeyes.

"They're a great football team, obviously won the national championship last season and have won multiple national championships. Ryan Day's a great coach. He'll be one of the legends of the game some day. They're dominant really everywhere, a lot of great players."

"The thing about Ohio State, they play fast, they play physical, nasty with an edge, and they really haven't been challenged this year. I mean, the Texas game was 14-0 and Texas scored with three minutes left in the game. Michigan did have some success early, and then Ohio State took control of the game. I think other than the Texas game, 18 points is the closest point differential in all their games."

On Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin...

Cignetti: "He plays with a lot of poise. He doesn't look like a guy that's in his first year as a starter. He looks like he sees the field very well, throws the ball on rhythm. He can really rip it. He's got a tight release, a lot of velocity on the ball, very accurate. They've done a nice job protecting him, and obviously he's got great weapons to throw to. I think a little bit like us they don't put the ball in his hands and say, win the game. They're balanced. They want to run the football and throw the football both, as do we, and that takes some pressure off the quarterback. Whereas some teams are a little bit more into points, stats, whatever, want to throw the ball more. Neither of these two teams do that."

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Ohio State's skill position players...

Cignetti: "They've got great weapons on the outside. Jeremiah Smith is probably the most dominant player in college football, if not [Ohio State safety] Caleb Downs or the other receiver, 17, Carnell Tate. And so they've got weapons in the air to make explosive plays, but they're committed to the run as well. And the offensive line does a great job, as well as the tight ends. Bo Jackson and the other running backs have been running really well."

"So they're fully dimensional. They can beat you in a number of different ways, and sometimes when you watch Ohio State, the game is in hand –– and I know Ryan is banking on playing a really long season, and they huddle and they're not interested in running a lot of plays on offense. And sometimes when you watch them, it's almost like they're holding back a little bit. But they're super explosive, capable of scoring from any point on the field at any time."

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the difference between Ohio State's defense this year compared to last year...

Cignetti: "More looks in the secondary for sure, more coverages, a few more different kinds of pressures. It's a different defense. They're good. That's why they're No. 1 in the country. Least amount of points, least amount of yards, red area defense, great on third down, fourth down, 30 sacks, give up 70 yards rushing a game, 130 passing."

On the impact of special teams...

Cignetti: "[Ohio State's] special teams are really good. If you all remember, the special teams was a big part of our downfall last year in that game. So our special teams, aside from that game, were excellent last year, and they've been very good this year. So they're going to need to be real good Saturday."