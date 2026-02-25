Indiana Sells Out Football Season Tickets After Shocking National Title

Indiana keeps ticking off shocking milestones on its ascention to becoming one of the nation’s top football programs.

On Tuesday, the Hoosiers announced they sold out their season ticket allotment just over than a month after winning the school’s first football national championship. Apple TV’s Tricia Whitaker, who is an Indiana alum, shared a screenshot from Indiana’s ticketing portal that read the following:

2026 IU Football season tickets are currently sold out. Fans interested in future availability are encouraged to join the official season ticket waitlist to receive updates as seats become available.

Yet another impressive development as a result of the Cignetti effect.

Curt Cignetti took over as Indiana’s coach on November 30, 2023, inheriting the losingest program in college football history. Since that day, IU is 27–2 overall and 17–1 in the Big Ten. The only losses came during an 11–2 season in 2024: at Ohio State during the regular season and at Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish wound up playing for the national championship.

In 2025, the Hoosiers went 16–0 and won the first national championship in the program’s 139-year history. In Indiana’s final four games, the team beat No. 1 Ohio State 13–10 in the Big Ten championship game, No. 9 Alabama 38–3 in the Rose Bowl, No. 5 Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl and No. 10 Miami 27–21 in the CFP title game. It was an incredible run.

Cignetti has been rewarded with a new contract extension that has made him the third-highest-paid football coach in the nation. The deal will pay him $13.2 million per year and run through 2033.

Indiana’s success in football has come with full buy-in from the team’s fans. Hoosiers supporters packed College Football Playoff venues, and home games averaged 51,184 fans in 2025. The official capacity at Memorial Stadium is 53,524, so the team is already close to selling out every game.

Indiana selling out its full football season ticket allotment months in advance of its first home game is another sign of the changes Cignetti has brought to Bloomington.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.