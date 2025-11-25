Curt Cignetti Focused 100% On Purdue Despite Looming Big Ten Title Game, CFP
Indiana, 11-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally, should have no problem defeating Purdue, which owns a Big Ten-worst 2-9 record and wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois.
But Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says every week that he prepares for every opponent the same. So he didn't entertain the idea of being cautious with injured players in Saturday's game, knowing the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff are likely in store.
That's not to say Cignetti will be reckless, but he's giving Purdue his full attention.
"Look, we are 100% focused on Purdue and nothing else," Cignetti said. "We have respect for Purdue. If you don't respect your opponent, then you're starting in a bad spot. I respect what I see on tape. They're playing hard. They're making plays. They're in games."
"They're doing a good job up there coaching, and we have to go up there prepared, and we got to play well. I mean, we're going on the road to play a Big Ten football team, in-state rival. That's all we're thinking about."
Cignetti expects Purdue's best shot
In its first year under coach Barry Odom, Purdue hasn't won since Sept. 6 against Southern Illinois. The Boilermakers are one of two winless teams in Big Ten play, along with Michigan State, and they're coming off their worst defeat of the season, a 49-13 loss at Washington.
But looking at more than just their record, Cignetti sees a team playing competitive football.
"Coach Odom has got them playing hard," Cignetti said. "They've been very competitive at home. You look at Purdue. They go to Michigan; they lose by five. They got Rutgers; they're ahead with four minutes to go in the game at home. Minnesota, they led the whole game and lost at the end."
"Ohio State was a competitive game for most of the first half. Then they went to Washington, and the game got away from them. That's a hard place to play. So we're certainly expecting their best shot, and we've got 100% focus all eyes on Purdue and are in the process of preparation to put ourselves in the best position to be successful."
Cignetti's first experience in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game went about as well as he could have imagined, routing the Boilermakers 66-0 at Memorial Stadium. Another blowout could be in store Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, with the Hoosiers favored by 28.5 points on the Draft Kings Sportsbook.
Purdue has switched between quarterbacks this season, often playing Ryan Browne and Malachi SIngleton in the same game. Browne has taken a majority of the snaps, though he's thrown nine interceptions to just nine touchdowns.
Altogether, Purdue's offense ranks 116th out of 136 FBS teams with 20.2 points per game, and the defense ranks 102nd with 29.6 points allowed per game. When asked the difference between Purdue last season compared to now, Cignetti said he sees a team competing really hard.
"There's no give-up in that team," Cignetti said. "And I'm sure they're disappointed in the way it went out at Washington. They're wide open on offense. Spread the output conflict, balance run and pass."
"Defensively really mix it up. Every play something different. They attack. They've got an aggressive style on offense and defense and special teams, and I'm sure that's the personality of the head coach, who played linebacker in college, been a defensive guy. They attack. They're a physical football team."
