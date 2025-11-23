Indiana Football Has Seen 'Big Step' from Alberto Mendoza — Enough to Start in 2026?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ask Indiana football quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer about the similarities between Fernando and Alberto Mendoza, and he'll rattle off qualities.
"They're both very talented," Whitmer said Oct. 23 on the Inside IU Football radio show. "They're both very athletic, great arm strength and talent. Plus, they're super smart. Their intelligence is really, I think, what separates them as well. So, very similar in that sense."
There is, however, a key difference: Fernando is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, spearheading No. 2 Indiana to its first 11-0 start in program history, while Alberto, a redshirt freshman, is his backup — hoping, in future seasons, to live a similar reality to his brother.
Fernando has little doubt Alberto eventually will.
"People don't get to see the success of practice, and being honest, him basically outperforming me on all of his practices," Fernando said Nov. 15. "It's great to see his development and to see how far he's come. And I see what a great quarterback he's going to be for Indiana."
The final sentiment is perhaps the one most in question. Fernando, a redshirt junior, is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has a chance to go No. 1 overall. He has another year of eligibility at Indiana, but his next-level prospects render that inconsequential.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has made a habit of landing quarterbacks in the transfer portal and turning them into stars. In his five years at James Madison University, four of his quarterbacks won conference player of the year. Fernando's predecessor, Kurtis Rourke, transferred from Ohio to Indiana and finished ninth in the Heisman race in 2024.
As such, the Hoosiers figure to be a desirable landing spot for transfer quarterbacks. The question, however, is how much Cignetti and his staff will dabble in the open market when the transfer portal runs Jan. 2-16.
Don Fischer, the voice of Indiana Athletics, asked Whitmer on the radio show if he feels the Hoosiers have everything they need at quarterback beyond Fernando Mendoza in a room that includes Alberto, senior Grant Wilson and freshmen Jacob Bell and Maverick Geske.
"Yeah, absolutely. I think we're in a good place right now," Whitmer said. "Obviously, this college market is changing, so it's so fluid all the time. And so, you have to be prepared for really the unexpected, and you never know how it's going to shake out.
"So, we just focus on what's going on right here and right now, and really pour into the guys we have on our team right now, and we'll deal with tomorrow's issues tomorrow."
Alberto has been the Hoosiers' backup, while Wilson holds third-string responsibilities. Bell and Geske have dressed for some games and been inactive for others.
Indiana is pleased with Alberto's progress. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder has completed 16-of-22 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine rushes for 125 yards and an additional score on the ground in six appearances.
Cignetti, during an appearance Nov. 13 on the Inside IU Football radio show, admitted Indiana wasn't "always playing offense, so to speak," during Alberto's action. Cignetti said he noticed he's been criticized for running up the score, but the Hoosiers have tried to shorten games and milk the clock in the fourth quarter of lopsided wins.
As such, Indiana's offense has largely been run-heavy under Alberto's guidance. Across 85 plays with Alberto under center, the Hoosiers have called 52 hand-offs, according to Pro Football Focus.
But when Indiana has let Alberto throw, he's been efficient, and he's impressed in practice, too.
"I think he's made a big step," Cignetti said. "He's taking advantage of his opportunities."
Cignetti added he feels Alberto has "put (the ball) where it's had to be," a nod to his accuracy. Half of Alberto's attempts have been within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus — he's 4-for-4 passing for 42 yards on throws behind the line of scrimmage and 6-for-7 passing for 39 yards on throws inside nine yards past the line of scrimmage.
Alberto is 5 of 9 for 107 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on passes between 10 and 19 yards downfield, and he's 1 of 2 for 22 yards on attempts greater than 20 yards from the line of scrimmage.
Collectively, the Hoosiers have liked Alberto's body of work. Fernando may like it more than his own.
"It's so great to see my brother out there," Fernando said Oct. 25. "To see him operate efficiently throughout the field, have true command of that offense, and to really just make the right play at the right time is so great. It just gives me confidence seeing him from spring ball, the fall camp, to Kennesaw State when he was throwing touchdowns, Indiana State, to now to UCLA.
"It just shows me that he's progressed so much and that he's going to be a way better quarterback than myself one day."
Questions persist around whether Alberto will get the opportunity in Bloomington to live up to Fernando's expectations, and the answer won't come until January, when the Hoosiers hope to still be playing in the College Football Playoff.
But Indiana — be it Cignetti, Whitmer or Fernando — has made this much clear: Alberto has made significant steps forward, and he's operated at a quality level. Has he done enough to start in 2026? Only time will tell.