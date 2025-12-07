Curt Cignetti Gives Promising Injury Update on Indiana Football's Leading Receiver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Perhaps the lone damper on Indiana football's Big Ten Championship-winning parade was the absence of standout receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who suffered an apparent right leg injury during the first quarter of the Hoosiers' 13-10 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night.

But Indiana appears to have dodged a bullet pertaining to Cooper's status moving forward.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Sunday the Hoosiers don't anticipate Cooper missing the team's College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Jan. 1, which will be against the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

"Omar, we'll know a little bit more as we go," Cignetti said. "We don't expect it to be anything. We don't think there was anything that happened in the game that will affect our next game."

The 6-foot, 204-pound Cooper earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season after leading Indiana with 58 receptions for 804 yards, and he entered Saturday tied with receiver Elijah Sarratt for the team — and conference — lead with 11 touchdown catches.

Cooper sustained his injury on a deep pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the Hoosiers' first possession Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cooper, who had a step on Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr., took a hard fall and hopped to the sideline without putting any weight on his right leg.

Indiana's trainers helped Cooper get to the black medical tent on the sideline, and Cooper remained in the tent for several minutes. He eventually emerged and began doing high knees and other stretches before sitting down and receiving attention to the bottom of his right leg, near his ankle and calf.

Cooper later went back to the tent, and midway through the second quarter, he sat alone on the Hoosiers' bench while his offensive teammates marched into Ohio State territory and kicked a field goal.

With Cooper sidelined, Indiana turned to senior receiver Jonathan Brady in the slot. Brady, who played with Mendoza last season at California, caught two passes for 20 yards in a season-high 39 offensive snaps.

Sophomore wideout Charlie Becker led the Hoosiers in receiving, making six catches for 126 yards, while Sarratt scored Indiana's lone touchdown on a 17-yard connection with Mendoza.

The Hoosiers won't practice Monday, Cignetti said, and they'll treat the next week-and-a-half like normal bye weeks, which feature enough practice time to stay sharp but provide players with necessary rest.

Indiana's extended period between games figures to benefit Cooper, who's presence will be integral for the Hoosiers to keep their undefeated season rolling deeper into the College Football Playoff.