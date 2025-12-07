AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Jumps to No. 1 After Big Ten Win Over Ohio State
Shortly before the College Football Playoff official rankings for the 12 teams going to the postseason are released on Sunday, the AP shared its latest top 25 poll. The poll had some major shakeup in the top spots, which didn’t really happen much during the season.
Indiana shocked the college football world on Saturday by beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. The Hoosiers were rewarded with the No. 1 overall spot in the poll, which the Buckeyes held onto for 14 straight weeks.
With the loss, Ohio State dropped down two spots to No. 3. SEC champion Georgia took over the No. 2 spot with the Buckeyes falling. Georgia took down Alabama 28–7 on Saturday to secure its CFP place.
Take a look at the other change ups that occurred in the final top 25 AP Poll.
AP Top 25 Poll
Rank
Team
Change from Last Week
1
Indiana
+1
2
Georgia
+1
3
Ohio State
-2
4
Texas Tech
+1
5
Oregon
-1
6
Ole Miss
None
7
Texas A&M
None
8
Oklahoma
None
9
Notre Dame
None
10
Miami
+2
11
Alabama
-1
12
BYU
-1
13
Vanderbilt
None
14
Texas
None
15
Utah
None
16
USC
+1
17
Tulane
+4
18
Michigan
None
19
James Madison
None
20
Virginia
-4
21
Arizona
+1
22
Navy
+1
23
North Texas
-3
24
Georgia Tech
None
25
Missouri
None