AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Jumps to No. 1 After Big Ten Win Over Ohio State

The Buckeyes held onto the top spot for 14 straight weeks.

Madison Williams

Indiana took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.
Indiana took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shortly before the College Football Playoff official rankings for the 12 teams going to the postseason are released on Sunday, the AP shared its latest top 25 poll. The poll had some major shakeup in the top spots, which didn’t really happen much during the season.

Indiana shocked the college football world on Saturday by beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. The Hoosiers were rewarded with the No. 1 overall spot in the poll, which the Buckeyes held onto for 14 straight weeks.

With the loss, Ohio State dropped down two spots to No. 3. SEC champion Georgia took over the No. 2 spot with the Buckeyes falling. Georgia took down Alabama 28–7 on Saturday to secure its CFP place.

Take a look at the other change ups that occurred in the final top 25 AP Poll.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank

Team

Change from Last Week

1

Indiana

+1

2

Georgia

+1

3

Ohio State

-2

4

Texas Tech

+1

5

Oregon

-1

6

Ole Miss

None

7

Texas A&M

None

8

Oklahoma

None

9

Notre Dame

None

10

Miami

+2

11

Alabama

-1

12

BYU

-1

13

Vanderbilt

None

14

Texas

None

15

Utah

None

16

USC

+1

17

Tulane

+4

18

Michigan

None

19

James Madison

None

20

Virginia

-4

21

Arizona

+1

22

Navy

+1

23

North Texas

-3

24

Georgia Tech

None

25

Missouri

None

