Curt Cignetti’s Recruiting Prowess Has Made Him The Best Coach In CFB

Indiana football's turnaround over the past two seasons has been unparalleled. No coach has changed a school's trajectory quite like Curt Cignetti has for the Hoosiers.



After years of being at the bottom of the barrel in the Big Ten, IU has lost just two games during his tenure and is close to finishing its quest for the school's first-ever national championship.

While Cignetti's coaching staff is still preparing for its Peach Bowl matchup with Oregon following its dismantling of Alabama in the Rose Bowl, he has also made time to host a handful of transfers on visits since the portal opened last week. Needless to say, he has done an excellent job multitasking.



Not only does Cignetti prepare his players for game day as well as anyone in the country, but his recruiting prowess is unmatched. Everyone wants to play for Indiana, and it's not difficult to see why. No coach in college football even holds a candle to Cignetti now that he ranks among the best recruiters in the game.

Indiana's Portal Additions Make Cignetti CFB's Best Coach

There are obviously some great coaches throughout the sport who have achieved more over the years than Cignetti, including Kirby Smart and a few others. But right now, Indiana is recruiting at a level that only an SEC or Big Ten powerhouse could — or at least that's what everyone thought.



Since the portal opened, Indiana has made a massive splash. Cignetti found Fernando Mendoza's successor in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and also added Kansas State edge rusher Toby Osunsanmi and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh. This portal haul further cements Cignetti as the best coach in the sport moving forward.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is quite unusual for a coach at 64 years of age to have accomplished this much with just four years of Division I head coaching experience. Cignetti did the same thing during his time at James Madison, but it has reached a different level at Indiana. The Hoosiers can now compete with the likes of Ohio State and Georgia on the recruiting trail.

The discipline and approach Cignetti teaches his players are clearly valued by top talent across the country. These are traits that will eventually make Indiana a hub for future NFL stars to pass through.



As long as Indiana continues to enjoy this level of success, portal and high school recruits will continue to show interest. This could be the beginning of a historic offseason for the Hoosiers.