Curt Cignetti Unhappy — Again — with Indiana Football's Safeties After 'Egregious' Mistakes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti turned separate questions about the Hoosiers' front seven versatility and his likes and dislikes about safety Amare Ferrell's season into a Monday afternoon tangent that collectively eclipsed 150 words.
And it wasn't specifically about Indiana's front seven or Ferrell.
Instead, Cignetti expressed his general displeasure with the Hoosiers' safeties. Ferrell is part of the problem, but he's not the sole issue.
Indiana starts Ferrell and sixth-year senior Louis Moore on the back line, while sixth-year senior Devan Boykin mans the rover position, which Cignetti lumps into the safety group.
On paper, none have performed poorly. Ferrell are Moore are tied for the team lead with two interceptions, giving the duo four of the Hoosiers' five interceptions. Moore leads the team with 23 tackles, while Ferrell has a team-best four passes defended. Boykin has allowed only five receptions for 34 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cignetti, who said earlier this season that "statistics are for losers," cares little for numbers. He values game film, which he watches for hours on end.
The tape tells him his safeties aren't doing what the Hoosiers' coaching staff asks.
"All three of those guys, we just need them to do what they're supposed to do consistently," Cignetti said. "Prepare a little better, see what's going on, make the proper adjustments, communicate quicker and be where they're supposed to be.
"You can't play Tampa 2 coverage with a safety that's supposed to be on the right and he's on the left and no one is on No. 2 to the field."
In its 63-10 win over Illinois in Week 4, Indiana's defense allowed a 59-yard touchdown pass from Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer to receiver Collin Dixon, who ran free into an unoccupied level of the Hoosiers' secondary
D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana's All-American cornerback, started the snap guarding Dixon. Ponds said after the game the Hoosiers were in a Cover 3 defense where his responsibility is to pass the post to the midfield safety, which was Ferrell. But Ferrell, who began the play at nickel corner, covered his receiver through the end of the play and didn't switch with Ponds.
Indiana didn't allow another explosive passing play the remainder of the game — not because the Hoosiers fixed their issues, but because the Fighting Illini didn't capitalize. Cignetti believes future opponents certainly can, especially with a wealth of lapses offering a blueprint on how to do it.
"Look, we have some egregious mistakes on the back end, particularly at safety," Cignetti said. "We had about five of them in that game, and we only got exposed once because of them. If we don't clean those up, we're going to get fractured. And you can't put that stuff on tape."
Perhaps the biggest issue is Cignetti's concerns are long-standing. He said before the Hoosiers' Week 3 win over Indiana State that Indiana's safeties needed to improve in several areas, be it attention to detail and preparation or alignment and communication. Cignetti felt the trio of Moore, Ferrell and Boykin was capable of playing much better.
And Cignetti, by and large, felt the group made strides against Indiana State.
"I thought we made improvements in all areas defensively," Cignetti said Sept. 15. "We got lined up, played with urgency, got more hats to the ball. Coverage was tighter. So, it was good."
But some of the improvements evidently didn't follow into the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener. And with another challenge looming against Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, there's urgency to get back on track.
Indiana knows its safeties have potential. But Cignetti, who preaches production over promise, is eager for his back-line trio to prove it can sustain high-level play.
"All three of those guys are older guys, (and) they're all capable of playing great football," Cignetti said. "They have in spurts, but we need more consistency."