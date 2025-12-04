This Will be The Determining Factor in Indiana vs. Ohio State

No. 2 Indiana (12-0) and No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) are set to meet on Saturday night (8:00 p.m. CT, FOX) in Indianapolis in a colossal clash between the nation’s top two teams.

The matchup is set: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana 🍿



Any early predictions? 👇 pic.twitter.com/OwzoARDmYT — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2025

It’s not just a Big Ten title that is at stake, but surely the top spot in the College Football Playoff, not to mention pride – for both teams. Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana hasn’t been forgotten in Bloomington , and it’ll certainly provide extra fuel for the Hoosiers – who haven’t taken down the Buckeyes this century.

Meanwhile, Ohio State, with all of its pedigree and rich football history, surely wants to remind the country that there are levels to this. Whether Indiana is actually on the same one as Ohio State, we’ll find out on Saturday.



And it won’t be the battle of Heisman candidates Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin that will answer that question. Nor will it be the other ultra-talented skill players on each respective roster.

Why the trenches will decide Indiana-Ohio State

Indiana's Pat Coogan (78) leads a group of offensive linemen including Drew Evans (62), Evan Parker (66), and Baylor Wilkin (61) over to a drill at Indiana University football practice on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, it’ll be the oft-overlooked linemen that’ll likely determine the outcome of this contest. As Indiana knows all too well from 2024, it’s the trenches that win football games – and they’ll be especially important for this one. Here’s the blueprint:

Pressure on Julian Sayin is a non-negotiable

Through 12 games, Ohio State’s gunslinger has been sacked just six times. Part of that can be chalked up to Sayin’s pocket presence and overall evasiveness, but most of it is due to his unbelievably rock-solid offensive line – and the gravity his pass-catchers pull.

Between wideouts Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, not to mention tight end Max Klare, defenses are unable to send more than four bodies at Sayin without leaving a Buckeye receiver alone in one-on-one coverage – which is a recipe for disaster.

Unless wreaking havoc and taking risks is the only remaining option, sending more than four is an ill-advised decision against Ohio State. So, the bodies you send must win – which is also quite the difficult task against the Buckeyes.



Fortunately, there are options to aid in that process:

1). Disguise pre-snap coverages

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) celebrates a fumble recovery during the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this scenario, you force Sayin to think and, ideally, hesitate for even a few tenths of a second, giving your pass-rushers more time to create chaos. Sometimes, an extra beat is all that is necessary to allow a rusher to at least force a QB out of the pocket, and make his life more difficult. At the end of the day, that’s all you can do. Sayin and his Buckeyes are going to get theirs, but making them truly work for it – something they’ve yet to do this year – is how you can force them into game-altering mistakes.

2). Unique pass-rushing schemes

Few in college football are better at causing confusion for an offensive line than IU defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. Let’s not get it twisted: the Hoosiers have talented pass-rushers, but it’s their scheme that has allowed them to register 2.83 sacks per game.

And, unfortunately, despite Indiana’s talented defensive line, it’s going to be tough for that unit to reach Sayin without Haines rolling out a few gimmicks to force Ohio State’s offensive line into miscommunications in blocking responsibilities.

Without any real pressure on Sayin, the Buckeyes will have absolutely no problem methodically walking the Hoosiers down the field time and again – as they’ve done to every defense they’ve faced this season.

Winning early downs through the run game

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball off to Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On the flip side, Indiana’s offensive line must create a push up front to kickstart the rushing attack in early-down situations. Naturally, protecting Mendoza will be important, but between his experience under duress at Cal (was sacked an FBS-leading 41 times in 2024) and his uncanny ability to escape and still make on-target throws, the Hoosiers should be able to manage themselves in that department.

But winning on the ground – especially on first down – is going to be the key for Indiana’s offense. Just ask offensive lineman Pat Coogan.

“It’s fundamental. It’s a huge part of the game,” said Coogan on controlling the line of scrimmage. “It’s critical, for sure. We got to have a great plan in place to attack on the early downs… run the ball efficiently so we can set ourselves up for success and stay out of those third and long situations.”

Now, Indiana does have the second-best third-down conversation rate (56.6 percent) in the country, but getting behind the chains against the Buckeyes defense is a different story. Ohio State has the third-best defensive stop rate on third-downs, allowing just a 27.7 percent conversion rate.

The closest thing Indiana has seen to that is Oregon’s defense (34.3 percent allowed), and the Hoosiers went just 5-for-14 on third downs in that game against the Ducks.

Moral of the story: staying in front of the chains has never been more imperative for Curt Cignetti and Co. – and the first step in ensuring that is a reality is winning early-down situations on the ground by way of stellar offensive line play.

In the end, it always comes down to the trenches. The defining characteristic of any great football team and a telltale sign of success is top-notch play from the offensive and defensive line. Through 12 games, the Hoosiers have been the better team in that facet every time they took the field. Will they be on Saturday? That answer to that question will almost certainly determine which squad is hoisting the Amos Alonzo Stagg trophy at the end of the night.