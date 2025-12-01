Indiana vs Ohio State: Heisman Favorites to Face Off in Big Ten Championship
There are a lot of storylines to monitor with the looming matchup between No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.
The Hoosiers are looking to avenge themselves from last year's loss to the Buckeyes and potentially snag the No. 1 overall College Football Playoff seed from Ryan Day's squad. This battle is one of the biggest of Curt Cignetti's tenure to date and will absolutely live up to the hype.
Another thing to watch heading into the contest is the play of each team's quarterbacks. Both schools boast a Heisman Trophy candidate under center, Indiana's being Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State's being Julian Sayin.
Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin's First Meeting
Neither quarterback has faced off on the gridiron before, as Sayin did not start last year's game against Indiana as a true freshman. Will Howard guided the Buckeyes to their eventual win, but he has since graduated and passed the torch to Sayin.
Across 12 regular-season games this year, Sayin has been incredible for the Buckeyes. He is completing passes at a nation-best 78.9% rate, tossing 3,065 yards with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Some of his best performances include a 393-yard, four-touchdown effort over Wisconsin and a 316-yard, four-touchdown outing against Penn State.
However, Mendoza is having just as good a year, if not better. The California transfer is completing passes at a 72.0% clip and has thrown similar yardage with two more touchdowns than Sayin (32) and the same number of interceptions.
It's hard to compare statistics for these two players as both teams have dominated nearly everyone in their path, but this game could play a major factor in which star quarterback wins the Heisman Trophy.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Mendoza is the Heisman favorite with +105 odds, yet Sayin is closing the gap with +155 odds. Depending on how each quarterback performs in this game, the victor could determine not only the Big Ten champion, but also the winner of the prestigious award.
Of course, not everything falls on the quarterbacks, as both Indiana and Ohio State have top-five defenses nationally and some of the best wide receiver options in the country. How Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt create separation against OSU's defensive backs is just as important.
However, the showdown between Mendoza and Sayin is one of many things for Hoosier fans to watch heading into the contest.