Starting, Developing Dexter Williams II Should Be Central Focus for IU Football in Final Weeks

Dexter Williams II has a long way to go to become a polished passer, but he has a skillset no other Indiana quarterback provides. Indiana should use the final two games to develop him.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tom Allen had seen enough.

Following a trio of three-and-out possessions, Allen benched Connor Bazelak for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II. Allen said after the game that he planned to play Williams in some capacity on Saturday to see how he would respond. He felt Williams deserved to stay in the game, so he remained at quarterback for the final three-plus quarters of Indiana’s 56-14 loss to No. 2 Ohio State.

“I thought Dex was moving the football,” Allen said. “Obviously took us down and got us into the end zone and gave us a chance to make some plays with his legs, extend the ball in the pass game, run the ball in the run game. Then making some throws, obviously missed on some throws as well, but I think he got some really good experience today."

Replacing the nine-game starter Bazelak, Williams was far from perfect in three-plus quarters of Indiana’s 56-14 loss. He completed just 6-of-19 pass attempts for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 16 times for 42 yards.

"I didn't think I played too well,” Williams said. “I think I did some good things with my legs a couple times, But like I said, I just want to be way more consistent with my throws. So we’ll go back to work this week, and I’ll work on that and the receivers will work on getting our timing down and we'll figure it out."

Dexter Williams II

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) breaks away in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium.

Williams is far from a polished passer, but he must be the choice at quarterback moving forward. After the game, I asked Allen if Williams showed enough against Ohio State to move forward as the starter, or if the competition will continue.

“We will evaluate that as a staff,” Allen said. “But I liked what I saw from Dexter today.”

At this point in the season, Indiana knows what it has in Bazelak. He let winnable games against Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers slip away, which were prime opportunities to secure the starting job. It’s not all on Bazelak, either, to be fair. No Indiana quarterback has succeeded behind this offensive line with this play calling and these receivers in 2022.

But with two games left against Michigan State and Purdue, Indiana’s primary focus should be on the development of Williams. Let him work through mistakes, learn with each rep and grow.

And maybe he fails. Maybe Indiana won't be confident in Williams as the future when the clock ticks to zero against Purdue in two weeks. But if Williams’ first two games of his college football career – against stout defenses from No. 14 Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State – are any indication, he provides a skillset Indiana hasn’t had all year.

Take his first drive for example.

Williams waited patiently for the Ohio State defense to crash to the middle as he held the ball out for running back Josh Henderson. Williams pulled the ball away from Henderson, creating an open lane to the outside.

He burst to the edge for a 16-yard run on his first snap of the game, revealing a dangerous element that no other quarterback on Indiana’s roster can contribute. Ohio State fell for a play-action fake two plays later, and Williams showed his strong arm on a 49-yard connection with wide receiver Andison Coby to the Buckeyes’ 10-yard line. Williams recognized a one-on-one mismatch with 6-foot-6 tight end AJ Barner in the end zone and lofted the ball where only Barner could reach.

"[Williams] is an extremely hard worker and I'm just glad he showed what he could do,” Barner said. “It's something we can build off of because he played real well, but I think he could play even better."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

The remaining 45 minutes revealed flaws in Williams’ game that can be expected from a quarterback that has never started a college football game. He sailed a pass over Aaron Steinfeldt’s head on what could have been an easy 4th and 2 conversion in the red zone, perhaps his worst miss of the day.

Williams’ personal criticism of his game centered around inconsistency throwing the ball. He mentioned protecting the ball, making quicker decisions, footwork and trusting himself as things he’s learned through in-game experience.

Following seven consecutive losses, positive big-picture outlooks for this program are few and far between. He has a long way to go to reach his full potential, but at the most important position on the field, Williams has the potential to provide a small piece of optimism heading into the offseason.

"I always wanted to help this team,” Williams said. “I didn't know which way it would be, if I'd be running, playing and in there for three quarters, I just wanted to help this team and whichever chance that was. Coach Allen called my name today and I went out there and I was ready to play."

