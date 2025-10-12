Indiana Soars Near Top of ESPN Computer Rankings Following Win at Oregon
Good luck finding anyone still doubting Curt Cignetti and Indiana following Saturday's impressive performance at Oregon. The Hoosiers held favored Oregon in check the entire second half, beating the Ducks 30-20 and sending a message to the rest of the nation.
Indiana isn't just a cute story anymore; the Hoosiers are for real and can realistically win a national championship this season.
Perhaps I'm biased though, and in watching Indiana closely the last two years, I've bought in more because I'm letting emotion get a part of me. What do the unbiased computers say about Indiana's chances to run the table and possibly win it all?
Here's the latest numbers from ESPN's Football Power Index following the Hoosiers massive victory at Oregon on Saturday.
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans - Oct. 18
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 96.4%, Michigan State 3.6%
Indiana Hoosiers vs. UCLA Bruins - Oct. 25
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 96.4%, UCLA 3.6%
Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins - Nov. 1
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 86.2%, Maryland 13.8%
Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions - Nov. 8, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 71.3%, Penn State 28.7%
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - Nov. 15, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 95.5%, Wisconsin 4.5%
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers - Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 94.7%, Purdue 5.3%
ESPN FPI on Indiana's Big Ten, College Football Playoff Chances:
Indiana current FPI ranking: 2, trailing only Ohio State
FPI projected final regular season record for Indiana: 11.8-1.1
Indiana's chances to win 6 or more games: 100% (already have)
Indiana's chances to win Big Ten: 37.6%
Make College Football Playoff: 92.5%
Make National Championship Game: 28.1%
Win National Championship: 15.3%
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The turnaround at Indiana is nothing short of absurd and Saturday might have been the biggest day of it since Curt Cignetti was introduced as Indiana's head coach. I thought Aaron Taylor put it best during CBS' coverage following the win, stating that Indiana's line play exceeds what the likes of Alabama or Georgia are currently putting out.
Indiana isn't just favored to win out, it's a significant favorite in each of its remaining regular season games. Ohio State appears to be the favorite to win it all nationally, but give Curt Cignetti two chances at the Buckeyes, likely in the Big Ten Championship and possibly again in the College Football Playoff, and you'll realize the sky is the only limit for this Indiana football team.