Former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass Plans to Resume Law Career

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indianapolis Business Journal reported Tuesday that former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass plans to join the Indianapolis office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as a partner.

Glass will operate a general business law practice, while also handling matters related to higher education, employment, government matters, and the sports, media and entertainment industries.

Glass used to work in law before becoming the athletic director at Indiana for 11 years. He stepped down on July 1, with Scott Dolson as his replacement.

As the AD at Indiana, Glass accomplished a number of things, including renovating most of Indiana's athletic facilities and hiring coaches who seem like they are in it for the long haul.

Bob Hicks, chairman and managing partner for Taft, told IBJ that Glass will help the firm grow.

“To me, he’s a blue-chip opportunity and an all-around great guy,” he said. “I really think he’s going excel in our environment and our platform. Guys like him don’t come along every day — he’s quite a unique opportunity. We needed to just bring him into the fold so that he’d be part of Taft and help drive our business forward.”

Glass, 61, is expected to join the firm Oct. 30.

“I think it’ll just be fun there,” Glass told IBJ. “That was the most important thing for me at this stage of my career — find a place that I thought would be fun. This is my final chapter and I want it to be probably about 10 years. I think that’s enough time to build a robust practice, and I [think] Taft could be a great place to do that.”

Related Stories: