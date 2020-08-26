SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBaseballFootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass Plans to Resume Law Career

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indianapolis Business Journal reported Tuesday that former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass plans to join the Indianapolis office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as a partner.

Glass will operate a general business law practice, while also handling matters related to higher education, employment, government matters, and the sports, media and entertainment industries.

Glass used to work in law before becoming the athletic director at Indiana for 11 years. He stepped down on July 1, with Scott Dolson as his replacement.

As the AD at Indiana, Glass accomplished a number of things, including renovating most of Indiana's athletic facilities and hiring coaches who seem like they are in it for the long haul.

Bob Hicks, chairman and managing partner for Taft, told IBJ that Glass will help the firm grow.

“To me, he’s a blue-chip opportunity and an all-around great guy,” he said. “I really think he’s going excel in our environment and our platform. Guys like him don’t come along every day — he’s quite a unique opportunity. We needed to just bring him into the fold so that he’d be part of Taft and help drive our business forward.”

Glass, 61, is expected to join the firm Oct. 30.

“I think it’ll just be fun there,” Glass told IBJ. “That was the most important thing for me at this stage of my career — find a place that I thought would be fun. This is my final chapter and I want it to be probably about 10 years. I think that’s enough time to build a robust practice, and I [think] Taft could be a great place to do that.”

Related Stories:

  • SCOTT DOLSON HAS HECTIC START: Current Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson's start to his tenure has been consumed by COVID-19 and Big Ten postponing sports. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA EXPLORING POTENTIAL START DATES FOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL: There are four potential dates where college basketball could start. CLICK HERE
  • NATE MCMILLAN FIRED: Pacers coach Nate McMillan was fired after getting swept in the first round by the Miami Heat. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pacers Coach Nate McMillan Fired After Losing First-Round Sweep to Miami

Nate McMillan had a 183-136 overall record with the Pacers, but he was just 3-16 in the playoffs.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Caleb Baragar Has Another Perfect Outing in Giants' Win

Caleb Baragar, the former Indiana pitcher, had his fifth-straight solid outing as the Giants won their seventh straight game.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Juwan Morgan's Utah Jazz Lose Game 5 to Denver Nuggets

Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan is trying to get to the second round with his Utah Jazz, but they came up short in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Number Choices Always Have a Bit of History Behind Them

For several Indiana basketball players, being able to wear the right number is an important family affair. Many times, it's about dads and sisters.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson Talks Returning to Russia, Music Career and More

Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his professional basketball career, his time at Indiana and his passion for making music.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Nominates Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy

Indiana football has nominated offensive lineman Harry Crider for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers Sent Packing by Miami Heat

Victor OIadipo was never sure what to expect with this compacted NBA season in the bubble in Orlando, but he certainly never expected his Indiana Pacers to get swept by the Miami Heat in the first round.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Tigers

The blowout win for the Chicago Cubs keeps them in first place in the National League Central, and former Hoosier Kyle Schrwarber got a hit for the third-straight game.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25

Indiana received 19 votes in the AP preseason top 25 poll. No Big Ten teams will be eligible for votes once the season starts.

Dylan Wallace

by

vesuvius13

Report: NCAA Exploring Four Potential Start Dates for 2020-21 College Basketball Season

The NCAA is looking at four potential start dates for the college basketball season. They hope to have a decision by September.

Dylan Wallace