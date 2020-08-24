SI.com
Report: NCAA Exploring Four Potential Start Dates for 2020-21 College Basketball Season

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — According to a report from CBS Sports, the NCAA is looking at four potential start dates for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Below are the four options:

Option 1

First practices allowed: Sept. 29
First day of season: Nov. 10 (No change to start of season)

Option 2

First practices allowed: Oct. 9
First day of season: Nov. 20

Option 3

First practices allowed: Oct. 14
First day of season: Nov. 25

Option 4

First practices allowed: Oct. 24
First day of season: Dec. 4

These aren't the only dates that will be looked at, but they are the initial ones the NCAA has considered.

If options 2-4 were to happen, Indiana would be unable to play or forced to reschedule its games against NJIT (Nov. 10) and Western Michigan (Nov. 13).

The report also says that a tentative meeting between the men's and women's oversight committees is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. 

"It's hoped a clearer decision can be made at that meeting on a realistic start date for 2020-21. The NCAA is targeting the first week of September to settle on a model — or models, if necessary — to bring to the Division I Council."

A vote on the season's start date is scheduled to be made on Sept. 16 by the D-I Council.

