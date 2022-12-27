Skip to main content
Former Hoosier Running Back Charlie Spegal Commits to Ball State

Former Hoosier Running Back Charlie Spegal Commits to Ball State

Charlie Spegal never got much of a chance to run the ball as a preferred walk-on at Indiana, and after three years he entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. On Monday, he announced that he is transferring to Ball State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a brilliant high school career at New Palestine, running back Charlie Spegal walked on at Indiana hoping to get an opportunity at the college level. After three years, it never came, so he entered the transfer portal last week.

On Monday, Spegal announced that he was staying in-state to continue his college career. He committed to Ball State, sharing the news in a post on Twitter

Spegal, who was named Mr. Football in 2019, led the Dragons to back-to-back IHSAA Class 5A state titles. Spegal graduated from New Palestine in 2020 and was an invited preferred walk-on at Indiana. 

He redshirted in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and played in four games in 2021, rushing 19 times for 62 yards. He appeared in eight games this fall for the Hoosiers, playing primarily on special teams, and didn't get any carries on offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spegal holds state records in career rushing yardage (10,867), career points, single-season rushing touchdowns, and single-season total TDs. He closed his career with 175 total scores. He rushed for 3,168 yards as a senior with 55 touchdowns, and had 3,356 yards and 70 touchdowns as a junior. 

During his sophomore year, he rushed for 2,385 yards and scored 33 touchdowns and had 1,958 yards and 17 scores as a freshman. 

Charlie Spegal was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2019 after a brilliant four-year career at New Palestine High School. (USA TODAY Sports)

Charlie Spegal was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2019 after a brilliant four-year career at New Palestine High School. (USA TODAY Sports)

  • TOM BREW'S TOP-10 GAMES: As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to take a look back at some of the best moments at Indiana during the last 12 months. There have been some memorable games that brought pure joy. Here are Tom Brew's 10 favorite Indiana games of the year. CLICK HERE
  • A.J. BARNER COMMITS TO MICHIGAN: After three seasons at Indiana, tight end AJ Barner is joining quarterback Jack Tuttle by transferring to Michigan to play for coach Jim Harbaugh. CLICK HERE
  • TUTTLE TRANSFERRING TO MICHIGAN: Jack Tuttle, the former Indiana quarterback, announced on Tuesday that he was transferring to Michigan for his final season of college football. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana women's basketball
Basketball

Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner

By Haley Jordan
IndianaRobPhiniseePurdueUpset
Play
Basketball

Year in Review: Tom Brew's 10 Favorite Indiana Games in 2022

By Tom Brew
MichiganRonnieBellCelebratePurdue
Play
Football

College Football Bowl Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Gametimes, TV Information, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew
Trey Galloway fan
Basketball

Indiana Moves Up Two Spots to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll; Purdue Stays No. 1

By Tom Brew
Mackenzie Holmes
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Stays Put in Week 8 Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
Screen Shot 2022-12-25 at 5.11.46 PM
Play
Basketball

Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans

By Tom Brew
LakersThomasBryantProfile
Basketball

Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Avoids Injury, Will Play Christmas Day for Lakers

By Tom Brew
Xavier Johnson
Play
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV

By Tom Brew