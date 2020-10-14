Former Indiana Linebacker Tegray Scales Joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice Squad

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the best defensive players in Indiana football over the last decade has found his way onto another NFL squad.

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

This is now the fourth NFL team for Scales in his career. He had short stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Scales was drafted in the XFL when the league started back up again in 2019. He was a member of the Dallas Renegades, but because of COVID-19, the league suspended play, and then owners ultimately decided to terminate the league altogether in April due to financial concerns.

But now after a few months of not playing football, Scales will have his opportunity to show what he can do as he tries to work his way onto the Bucs roster.

People in Bloomington know what Scales is capable of if given the opportunity. He played in the cream and crimson from 2014-2017 and had an impressive career.

The Cincinnati native finished third in IU's record books with 46 career tackles for loss (152 yards), sixth with 18 career sacks (104 yards) and 10th with 325 stops.

He had 13 double-digit tackle games, four multi-sack games and 14 multi-TFL games. He appeared in 48 games (26 starts) and added 218 solo stops, eight interceptions (1 pick-6), two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, nine quarterback hurries and eight pass breakups.

In 2016, he became the the first Indiana linebacker to earn All-America honors since 1987.

Scales will hopefully try to replicate that for the Bucs, who are currently 3-2 on the season.

