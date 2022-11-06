Penn State Dominates Indiana Up Front, Hoosiers Rotate Quarterbacks in 45-14 Loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It began with Jack Tuttle – not Connor Bazelak, who started the first eight games – followed by Brendan Sorsby, then Dexter Williams II.

Each option quarterbacked an unproductive offense behind shaky protection, and Indiana dropped its sixth consecutive game, a 45-14 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to move to 3-6.

After the game, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Connor Bazelak is "dinged up," making Tuttle next in line. Allen thought Williams played better than Sorsby on Saturday, but said both players are talented and will be a part of the program's future. But no matter who was in at quarterback, Allen recognized the struggling offensive line was too much for any option to overcome.

"It's really difficult up front," Allen said. "Not being able to give our backs a chance to get seams to run through and the quarterbacks time to throw ... It's not good enough, and it's killing us right now. It's making it very, very difficult for our offense."

Tuttle started the game, and with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter, a pair of Penn State pass rushers drove him to the ground. The Nittany Lions were in the backfield all day, sacking Indiana quarterbacks six times with 16 total tackles for loss.

“It sucks, I know how hard Jack’s worked," Indiana tight end AJ Barner said. "But at the end of the day, I know God’s got a plan for him and it’s going to work out for him and as long as he keeps working like he does. Whether it’s in football or not, it’s going to work out for him. He’s a great person and a great teammate. I love him and appreciate him, and he’ll be back.”

Tuttle, who's transferring after the season, completed 9-of-12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He connected with AJ Barner for an 11-yard touchdown that tied the game early in the first quarter to conclude a 10-play, 54-yard drive. Tuttle scrambled to find a few soft spots in the Penn State defense, but that only lasted so long.

“You go into the week with a starter, so Jack had the most reps," Barner said. "And I think he went out there and did a good job. He moved the pocket and was able to extend some plays, and it’s unfortunate he got hurt.”

Indiana's Jack Tuttle (14) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sorsby, a three-star recruit and ESPN’s 13th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, replaced the injured Tuttle late in the first half, but he stood no chance against Penn State’s fierce front seven. Sorsby was sacked on the first two plays of his college career, and Penn State intercepted his underthrown pass on the second drive of the third quarter. He completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for eight yards and an interception.

The quarterback carousel continued late in the third quarter, and Williams was next in the rotation. He was sharp to start, completing his first two passes and gaining ground with his legs to bring Indiana into the red zone.

But on 3rd and 5, Williams’ pass was tipped and intercepted by Dani Dennis-Sutton. With the game's outcome decided, Drew Allar replaced Sean Clifford at quarterback for Penn State, and he capped off his second drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Wallace III. Clifford completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards and an interception, and Allar connected on 9-of-12 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams stayed in the game, and his first pass sailed way over the head of Emery Simmons and into the hands of Penn State’s Daequan Hardy for an interception. The Nittany Lions added to their lead on the next play, a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allar to Theo Johnson.

Williams led an 8-play, 40-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Jaylin Lucas. The redshirt sophomore Williams finished the game completing 4-of-11 passes for 41 yards and two interceptions, and he rushed four times for 24 yards.

Indiana's Dexter Williams II (5) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Positive moments from Tuttle, Sorsby and Williams were few and far between, and it became clear that Indiana’s issues run deeper than the quarterback position. The offensive line struggled to contain Penn State’s pass rush no matter who was under center, giving each option little time to throw.

“[Williams and Sorsby] can move around a bit," Barner said. "I’ve got a lot of banked reps with Dexter I feel like. Sorsby has great arm talent, so I feel like those guys will go in there and continue to learn and get better.”

Indiana found limited success on the ground to support the passing game, as Shaun Shivers, Josh Henderson and Jaylin Lucas generated 55 yards on 17 attempts. Following Indiana's touchdown with 4:09 left in the first quarter, the Hoosiers went three and out six times in addition to three interceptions.

The Hoosiers' defense allowed 483 total yards, and tied the season high with 45 points allowed. Indiana had a particularly tough time stopping Penn State running back Kaytron Allen, who rushed 18 times for 86 yards and three touchdown, as well as Nicholas Singleton, who gained 73 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

“It’s kind of frustrating because things you go over in practice, you try to translate it to the game," Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen said. "And we’re not doing our part as players.”

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jonathan Haynes (17) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Even after losses to Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers, this game was a low point for Indiana in 2022 as weaknesses in nearly every facet were exposed in the greatest proportions.

Next up for Indiana is a trip to Columbus, Ohio to take on the No. 2 Buckeyes. Ohio State defeated Northwestern 21-7 on the road this week and holds a 9-0 record on the season. Indiana stays on the road in Week 12 for a matchup with Michigan State (4-5) before a season finale at home against Purdue (5-4).