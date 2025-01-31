Former Notre Dame Center Pat Coogan Visits Indiana on Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The one major hole in Indiana’s projected starting lineup for 2025 is the center position. The Hoosiers are making an effort to address that on Friday.
On3.com reported that former Notre Dame center Pat Coogan will visit both Indiana and Michigan this weekend. Coogan’s visit with Indiana is on Friday and he goes to Michigan on Saturday.
Coogan entered the transfer portal a week ago. He was a starter on the Notre Dame offensive line for most of the season on Notre Dame’s national runner-up team and is considered one of the best players in the transfer portal at any position.
Coogan became a starter in Notre Dame’s fourth game of the season. Initially a left guard, Coogan was moved to center in 2024.
Coogan helped make Notre Dame’s running attack one of the best in college football. The Fighting Irish averaged 200.9 yards per game and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
Part of Notre Dame’s attack was the ability to run quarterback Riley Leonard up the middle. Though he often had a blocking back to clear the way, Coogan played a role in the center of the line.
Coogan was rated as the 45th-best center in college football by Pro Football Focus, scoring with an overall grade of 72.1 in 813 snaps. Coogan scored a 69 as a run blocker and a 79 as a pass blocker.
Katic was an anchor for Indiana’s vastly improved offensive line in 2024. Like Coogan, Katic also spent time at left guard, but finished his career as Indiana’s starting center.
With Katic gone, internal options would include Jack Greer and several players who could be moved from other positions on the offensive line.
