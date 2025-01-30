Indiana Football Makes Updates To 2025 Roster Ahead Of Spring Practice
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's updated 2025 football roster came with several notable changes.
Cornerbacks Jamier Johnson and Josh Philostin are no longer with the program, sources confirmed to Hoosiers On SI. Johnson started 10 games and appeared in 12 during the 2024 season, making 35 tackles and one interception. He also appeared in four games in 2023 after joining the Hoosiers as a transfer from Texas. Johnson has one year of eligibility left
Philostin was Indiana's second-highest ranked recruit in the class of 2024, a three-star prospect ranked No. 524 in the nation and No. 48 among cornerbacks, according to the 247Sports Composite. He missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in August and retained four years of eligibility.
Despite the departure of Johnson and Philostin, Indiana's cornerback room is in solid shape. The Hoosiers return All-American cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe, who has started 12 games and appeared in 21 since the 2023 season. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti also added Pittsburgh transfer Ryland Gandy and Northern Illinois transfer Amariyun Knighten during the transfer portal's winter window.
Indiana's highest ranked recruit in the class of 2024, quarterback Tyler Cherry, is also not listed on the roster, though he is still with the program. Cherry will serve as a student coach during the 2025 season, as first reported by the Indy Star, as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in preparation for Indiana's College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame. He redshirted in 2024 and can return to Indiana's 2026 roster if healthy.
Offensive lineman Cooper Jones is another departure, as sources confirmed to Hoosiers On SI he is no longer with the program. Jones was a three-star recruit and the fourth-highest ranked player in Indiana's 2021 recruiting class out of Vaparaiso, Ind. He joined the Hoosiers as a defensive lineman and switched positions after two seasons, but played sparingly in his four-year career. He has one year of eligibility left.
Alejandro Quintero spent three seasons at Indiana as a kicker and punter, but he is no longer with the program, sources confirmed to Hoosiers On SI. After an injury to Derek McCormick during the 2024 season, Quintero was Indiana's kickoff specialist for three games. Indiana's field goal and extra point kicker Nico Radicic is returning for the 2025 season, and Indiana also added Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke.
Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell would have needed a medical redshirt to play an eighth season of college football in 2025, but he is no longer on the roster, sources confirmed to Hoosiers On SI. Indiana added Nick Kidwell as a transfer from James Madison going into the 2024 season, and he was expected to be the starting right guard before suffering a season-ending knee injury in fall camp.
Indiana returns starting offensive linemen Carter Smith, Bray Lynch and Drew Evans for the 2025 season and has added Ohio State transfer Zen Michalski and Colorado transfer Kahlil Benson.
Cignetti and Indiana's coaching staff has been busy reloading the 2025 roster after a record-setting 11-2 season in 2025. So far they've added 19 transfers, but that number could increase as the offseason moves along. The transfer portal opens again from April 16-25.
Indiana has not announced when it will begin spring football practices, but last year the first of 13 practices took place on March 21. The 2025 Indiana football spring game will be played at noon ET on April 19 at Memorial Stadium.
Related stories on Indiana football
- PORTAL RANKINGS: Curt Cignetti has reloaded Indiana’s roster for the 2025 season through the transfer portal. Here's where the incoming class ranks nationally. CLICK HERE
- MIKE KATIC HIRED BY BARSTOOL SPORTS: After six years on the Indiana football team, Mike Katic is forgoing a potential NFL career to join popular sports media company Barstool Sports. CLICK HERE
- HOW INDIANA'S OFFENSE IS SHAPING UP: An early look at how Indiana's offense looks for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE.
- HOW INDIANA'S DEFENSE IS SHAPING UP: Here's a position-by-position breakdown of Indiana's defense heading into 2025. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA REPORTEDLY RETAINING HAINES: Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has had his contract re-worked for the 2025 season, according to Matt Zeinitz of 247Sports. CLICK HERE