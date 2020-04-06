HoosiersNow
Fort Wayne OL Vinny Fiacable Commits to Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensiver lineman Vinny Fiacable committed to Indiana on Monday,  the fourth in-state player ranked in the top-25 in Indiana to commit to the Hoosiers this winter.

Fiacable is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound guard who's family has a lot of ties to Indiana. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Last week, Valparaiso defensive end Cooper Jones, who is ranked fourth in the state overall in the 247Sports.com composite, also committed to Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. He's 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and the top-ranked defensive lineman in the state

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt (6-5, 230) also committed to the Hoosiers last week. He is the state's top-ranked tight end, and is a three-sport athlete. Elkhart Central defensive end Rodney McGraw (6-5, 225) was Indiana's first commitment in the 2021 class, saying yes to the Hoosiers in late January. 

He said getting an offer from IU was special for him and his family. His father, Steve Fiacable, played football at Indiana and his brothers, Steve (2009-10) and Mike (2015-18) also played for the Hoosiers. 

“The offer from IU means so much to me because I grew up watching them and my whole family has been through there,” Fiacable told 247Sports. “My dad played there in the early 90s, and my brothers Steve and Mike also played there. And my brother Nick is currently a student assistant there.

“I have been able to build a strong bond with the staff at Indiana,” Fiacable said. “I have had a good relationship with Coach (Tom) Allen and Coach (Darren) Hiller for a while."

With the fourth commitment, Indiana's class is ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten.

