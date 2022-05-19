Four-Star Defensive Back Daeh McCullough De-Commits From Indiana

Four-star defensive back Daeh McCullough announced on Thursday that he has decided to decommit from Indiana.

Daeh would have been the third-highest ranked recruit in Indiana history. HE is listed as a four-start recruit, the No. 177 overall player and the No. 14 safety in the class of 2023.

Daeh is the younger brother of Indiana freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough and redshirt junior defensive back Deland McCullough Jr., and he's the son of former Indiana associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough.

Daeh played his junior season alongside Dasan at Bloomington South High School, but he will play his senior season at Saint Joseph's in South Bend, Ind. Daeh is listed as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, but he has also played corner back throughout his high school career.

After one season at Indiana where the Hoosiers finished with a 2-10 record, Deland left Indiana to become the running backs coach at the University of Notre Dame. Before Indiana, Deland was the running backs coach for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Dasan will begin his freshman year at Indiana this fall and is the top-ranked recruit in Indiana football history. Dasan is a four-start recruit and the No. 75 overall player in the class of 2022.

The oldest brother, Deland Jr. appeared in 10 games for Indiana in 2021, primarily on special teams. He spent his first two seasons at Miami (OH) and played in three total games.

