HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Fresno State Hires Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer as its Head Coach

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Fresno Bee newspaper is reporting that Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has been hired to be the new head coach at Fresno State. 

A formal announcement is expected later today, the newspaper reported.

Here's what they said:

Fresno State has hired Kalen DeBoer as its next football coach, handing him the reins to a program that he helped rebuild under Jeff Tedford, who stepped down Dec. 6 due to heart-related health issues.

The hire was for the most part a layup, the Bulldogs’ words and actions hinting at a seamless transition. Without a head coach in place, the assistants were sent on the road to recruit, offer scholarships and accept commitments from high school and junior college players.

DeBoer was Jeff Tedford's offensive coordinator for two years, but came to Indiana last year to join Tom Allen's staff. He was the highest-paid coordinator in Indiana football history, and he earned every dollar, making major improvements to the Indiana offense.

The Hoosiers moved up around 40 to 50 spots in the NCAA rankings in most offensive categories under DeBoer, and they did it even while bouncing back and forth between quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey.

At the moment, it is unclear whether DeBoer will stick around to coach Indiana's Jan. 2 bowl game against Tennessee at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. It's highly unlikely that he will, considering the trend in college coaching changes these days.

If DeBoer, who was also Indiana's quarterbacks coach, is not available, it's also unclear who will run Indiana's offense during the bowl game.

THIS STORY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Coaches Heap Praise on Departing AD Fred Glass

Tom Brew

Fred Glass is retiring at the end of the school year and his announcement on Monday brought many kind comments from his coaching staff.

Winning on the Road in Big Ten Seems Impossible

Tom Brew

Sometimes it's easy to twist numbers around to fit a narrative, but this month it's all real. The road team has lost EVERY Big Ten conference game so far, an 0-13 record.

My Two Cents: Glass Can Walk Out the Door With Head Held High

Tom Brew

Fred Glass' decade-plus at the helm of Indiana's athletic department has gone pretty well, and he can retire knowing what he leaves behind is much better than what he inherited.

Breaking: Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass to Retire at End of School Year

Tom Brew

Fred Glass' 10 years as Indiana's athletic director has seen a lot of athletic success, but probably more importantly, a massive upgrade to the school's facilities and financial health.

Bowl Game All about Making a Statement for Indiana's James Head Jr.

Tom Brew

Indiana's pass rush has struggled down the stretch, so Indiana sophomore defensive end James Head Jr. wants to make amends and have a big game against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

Next Generation: It's a Family Affair for Indiana's Trey Galloway

Tom Brew

Trey Galloway and his father Mark Galloway have already won one Indiana state championship as player and coach at Culver Academies, and they'd like another before he heads off to college at Indiana.

Hoosiers Excited to be Back on the Practice Field

Tom Brew

Preparations are full-go for Indiana's bowl game matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 2 at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

What Archie Miller Said After Indiana's Overtime Win over Nebraska

Tom Brew

Here's the complete transcript of Archie Miller's comments after the Hoosiers beat Nebraska 96-90 in overtime to raise their record to 10-1.

Rapid Reaction: Hoosiers Struggle to Get Past Nebraska in OT

Tom Brew

Friday night's Big Ten opener went into overtime before Indiana pulled away with some big plays from sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee.

BREAKING: Indiana Commit Trey Galloway Out 3 Weeks With Wrist Injury

Tom Brew

Culver Academy's Trey Galloway will miss Saturday night's showdown with fellow Indiana basketball commit Anthony Leal with the same injury he dealt with a year ago.