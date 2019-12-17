Report: Fresno State Hires Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer as its Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Fresno Bee newspaper is reporting that Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has been hired to be the new head coach at Fresno State.

A formal announcement is expected later today, the newspaper reported.

Here's what they said:

Fresno State has hired Kalen DeBoer as its next football coach, handing him the reins to a program that he helped rebuild under Jeff Tedford, who stepped down Dec. 6 due to heart-related health issues.

The hire was for the most part a layup, the Bulldogs’ words and actions hinting at a seamless transition. Without a head coach in place, the assistants were sent on the road to recruit, offer scholarships and accept commitments from high school and junior college players.

DeBoer was Jeff Tedford's offensive coordinator for two years, but came to Indiana last year to join Tom Allen's staff. He was the highest-paid coordinator in Indiana football history, and he earned every dollar, making major improvements to the Indiana offense.

The Hoosiers moved up around 40 to 50 spots in the NCAA rankings in most offensive categories under DeBoer, and they did it even while bouncing back and forth between quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey.

At the moment, it is unclear whether DeBoer will stick around to coach Indiana's Jan. 2 bowl game against Tennessee at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. It's highly unlikely that he will, considering the trend in college coaching changes these days.

If DeBoer, who was also Indiana's quarterbacks coach, is not available, it's also unclear who will run Indiana's offense during the bowl game.

THIS STORY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE DAY.