Former Indiana Linebacker Micah McFadden Could 'Outplay His Draft Position'

CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso included former Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on his list of non-first round draft picks who could shine as rookies. McFadden was selected the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Despite being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso says there's reason to believe former Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden can be an impact player as a rookie.

In a June 8 article, Trapasso listed a rookie from each NFC team that he thinks has the skillset and natural talent to earn key roles in their rookie seasons. For the New York Giants, Trapasso picked McFadden.

"McFadden's film was a joy to study," Trapasso wrote. "He moves quickly and effortlessly in any direction, thereby making him a stud in coverage, particularly underneath. He reads and reacts to the offense's collective movements as fast as any linebacker in the class, and while not blessed with freaky athleticism, McFadden rarely looks slow."

McFadden set a Plant High School program record with 211 tackles by the end of his senior season, on his way to earning all-state honors and 2017 FACA Player of the Year. McFadden reached the 2016 7A state championship game with his future college teammate Thomas Allen, whose father took notice of McFadden before most.

McFadden committed to play for Indiana head coach Tom Allen during the summer before his senior year of high school. As a three-star recruit and the No. 1985 player in his class, McFadden held just six offers – Indiana, Boston College, UMass, South Dakota, Southern Miss and Toledo.

McFadden was Indiana’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019, and he was a team captain the following two seasons. He led Indiana in tackles in each of the last three seasons, taking home first-team All-Big Ten honors and numerous All-American accolades.

In 2021, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker recorded 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three pass breakups. McFadden recently discussed learning Giants' defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's playbook as he approaches his rookie season.

McFadden will be competing with Blake Martinez for a starting role despite Martinez playing just three games last season due to a torn ACL. Martinez started 16 games for the Giants in 2020, and has 76 career starts with the Green Bay Packers and Giants. Tae Crowder projects to patrol around the middle of the Giants defense after starting all 17 games during his second NFL season, recording 133 total tackles and two interceptions.

The Giants also bring in Kayvon Thibodeaux, a pass rusher from Oregon who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Azeez Ojulari also returns to the Giants' defense after starting 13 games and totaling eight sacks as a rookie out of Georgia.

"The Giants have needed quality linebacker play for some time now," Trapasso wrote. "And McFadden has "outplay his draft position" written all over him."