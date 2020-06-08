HoosiersNow
Funeral Services Set for Indiana's Chris Beaty

Tom Brew

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Friends and family of popular Indianapolis businessman and former football star Chris Beaty will get to say goodbye this week in a public ceremony in downtown Indianapolis.

Beaty, a beloved figure in town in all sorts of social circles, was killed May 30 outside of his downtown apartment. There has been an outpouring of love ever since, with hundreds of people gathering at downtown murals to shed a tear over his loss.

Services will take place on Friday at The Pavilion at Pan Am, at 201 South Capitol Avenue. The event will take place from Noon to 6 p.m. ET, and all county health department COVID-19 guidelines must be followed

A private funeral service for family only will take place on Saturday. That service will be streamed online, with details coming later this week.

On Friday, the walk-thru visitation for Beaty must adhere to all Marion County Health Department COVID guidelines, which means only 25 guests at a time will be allowed in the venue at a time, and all quests will be required to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com

During the weekend, Beaty was thought of often. During protests in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, hundreds of people stopped at a mural painted in his honor on Vermont Street, and kneeled in a moment of silence for him. 

Beaty was 38 years old.

The Chris Beaty stories thus far

  CHRIS BEATY'S FINAL MOMENTS: Friends talk about Chris Beaty's final days and how he died helping someone else, which is what he was all about. "He died trying to help others.''
  INDIANA'S CHRIS BEATY KILLED: Popular Indianapolis businessman and former IU football player Chris Beaty was killed Saturday night.
  MURAL A LABOR OF LOVE: For Indianapolis artist Andrea Townsend and Anna Martinez, it was an honor to capture Chris Beaty in an 8-by-12 mural in downtown Indianapolis.
  • FACEBOOK: Follow our Indiana page for all of our football and basketball coverage at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana
  • TWITTER: Follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew on Twitter at @tombrewsports
