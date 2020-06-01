Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Killed in Downtown Indianapolis Violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Chris Beaty was a Hoosier through and through. He grew up in Indianapolis, went to Cathedral High School, played college football at Indiana from 2000 to 2004 and has been a vibrant part of the Indianapolis community ever since.

But over the weekend he was killed during the violence in downtown Indianapolis that started as a protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. The news of Beaty's death has shattered many people in and around the state.

He was loved that way.

According to police reports, Beaty, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting reported shortly before midnight on Satuday at Talbot and Vermont streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Beaty was one of two people killed that night in downtown Indianapolis in separate incidents.

Indianapolis police confirmed Sunday to the Indianapolis Star that one arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shootings, but officials did not say which shooting the suspect was involved in.

Beaty was a popular promoter who always had things going on in and around town during the city's biggest events every year. He was just on television two weeks ago, being interviewed for a story on fashionable masks that one of his companies was involved in producing.

Beaty loved being in and around the Indiana football program, too. Many of his recent tweets were about IU football. He was a defensive lineman for Indiana during his four-year career with the Hoosiers.

Beaty also had a big heart, and recently reached out to television personality Lindy Thackston, who's battling cancer right now.

Beaty founded events promotion company Fresh Marketing in 2011. He was the past operating partner of Revel nightclub, general manager of Dunaway’s Palazzo Ossigeno and assistant general manager of 6 Lounge, according to reports. He also co-hosted online talk show “Digital Universe” with DJ GNO and Freddie Long.

He graduated from Cathedral High School in 2000. Beaty played on the school’s football team, which won 4A state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999.



Former IU basketball standout Eric Gordon tweeted about Beaty overnight: “R.I.P. Chris Beaty. Was a great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.”

With fellow entrepreneur Joe Babish, Beaty recently launched Worldwide Masks — a company that sells one-piece face coverings to prevent the spread of germs.

The Indiana football program tweeted out a note of condolence on Monday morning as well.