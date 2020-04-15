Former Center Grove Star Jovan Swann Transferring to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The news had been out there for a while, but Indiana made it official on Wednesday, announcing that former Stanford defensive lineman Jovan Swann is coming to Bloomington as a graduate transfer.

Swann is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman out of Center Grove High School, Swann graduated from Stanford with a degree in human biology, and has been admitted to the IU Kelley School of Business MBA Management program and will have one year of eligibility remaining on the football field for the Hoosiers.

"We are pleased to welcome Jovan to our program," Indiana coach Tom Allen said Wednesday in a release from the school. "He is a young man from just up the road (Greenwood, Ind.) who started the last couple of years at Stanford. Jovan is a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production."

Swann had 85 tackles, 49 solo, 11.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one blocked field goal in 39 games. He started 19 games for the Cardinal, who finished 4-8 last season.

In 2019, the Greenwood, Ind., native started nine times and played in all 12 games. He finished second on the team with 5.5 sacks and fourth with eight stops for loss.

En route to 2018 All-Pac-12 honorable-mention accolades, Swann shared second on the Cardinal with 4.5 sacks and fourth with seven TFLs in 10 starts (13 games).

Swann is an excellent student. He was a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honoree who played in 14 games in 2017, and he arrived in Pal Alto in 2016.

Swann was a two-time, first-team all-state and all-conference selection at Center Grove, where he was named the state's 2015 Defensive Player of the Year and led the program to the Class 6A state championship. He was ranked the No. 5 prospect in Indiana by ESPN and collected 64 tackles, 16.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks over his three-year career.

Swann's parents are Jolanda and Mario Swann Sr., and his brother, Mario Swann Jr., played safety for the Hoosiers from 2013 to 2015.

Swann is the second graduate transfer to join the Hoosiers this season. Offensive lineman Dylan Powell signed with the Hoosiers in February.

Related Indiana football stories