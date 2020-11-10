SI.com
Michael Penix Jr. Mentioned in Sports Illustrated's Heisman Race

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's national attention keeps on increasing after the team has started the year 3-0 and is in the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since 1969.

At the top of the list for Indiana's success this season has been quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 

So far this season, Penix has thrown for 750 yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception. He's also completed 60 percent of his passes so far.

Penix also has two rushing touchdowns this season.

His numbers don't jump out on the stat sheet, but the impact he's had on this team and what they've been able to accomplish is second to none.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote his "Forde-Yard Dash" piece this week on the Heisman race and listed players who are in contention for the award.

Penix received a mention, along with a number of other quarterbacks, including Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Here's an excerpt from Forde's piece:

Michael Penix Jr. (17), Indiana. Selling point, beyond the stats: leading man for one of the nation’s surprise teams, with big showings against brand names—a clutch performance to pull out the Penn State game and a great performance in dominating Michigan. Had a signature play in the lunge to beat the Nittany Lions. Penix’s efficiency rating is actually lower than it was last year (an iffy 134.02 to date), but that’s largely driven by the fact that he was not good until he absolutely had to be good at the end against Penn State. He’s been turnover-free the last two games, and has just one on the season.

Supporting cast: Great (and vividly named) receivers in Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot. Running back Stevie Scott is a reliable 20-carry-a-game guy, which is increasingly rare in the sport.

To read Forde's entire piece on the Heisman race, CLICK HERE.

Football

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew