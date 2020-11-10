Michael Penix Jr. Mentioned in Sports Illustrated's Heisman Race

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's national attention keeps on increasing after the team has started the year 3-0 and is in the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since 1969.

At the top of the list for Indiana's success this season has been quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

So far this season, Penix has thrown for 750 yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception. He's also completed 60 percent of his passes so far.

Penix also has two rushing touchdowns this season.

His numbers don't jump out on the stat sheet, but the impact he's had on this team and what they've been able to accomplish is second to none.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote his "Forde-Yard Dash" piece this week on the Heisman race and listed players who are in contention for the award.

Penix received a mention, along with a number of other quarterbacks, including Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Here's an excerpt from Forde's piece:

Michael Penix Jr. (17), Indiana. Selling point, beyond the stats: leading man for one of the nation’s surprise teams, with big showings against brand names—a clutch performance to pull out the Penn State game and a great performance in dominating Michigan. Had a signature play in the lunge to beat the Nittany Lions. Penix’s efficiency rating is actually lower than it was last year (an iffy 134.02 to date), but that’s largely driven by the fact that he was not good until he absolutely had to be good at the end against Penn State. He’s been turnover-free the last two games, and has just one on the season.

Supporting cast: Great (and vividly named) receivers in Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot. Running back Stevie Scott is a reliable 20-carry-a-game guy, which is increasingly rare in the sport.

To read Forde's entire piece on the Heisman race, CLICK HERE.

