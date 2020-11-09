SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Michael Penix Jr. Racks Up Weekly Awards after Performance against Michigan

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. had a career day against the Wolverines last Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

Penix finished the game with a career-high 342 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead Indiana past Michigan for the first time since 1987.

His performance has earned him a pair of national accolades for this week.

On Monday, Penix was named as one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Foundation Great 8 list and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week."

Fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at noon ET, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

After being selected Davey O'Brien Great 8 list, Penix is now also on the O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

The O'Brien Award website states that, "In 2020, any player named to a Great 8 list during the season who was not previously named to the Preseason Watch List will be added to the Midseason Watch List and will be eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award."

Penix will lead the No. 10 Hoosiers to East Lansing this Saturday to take on Michigan State (1-2) at noon ET on ABC.

Related Stories:

  • TOM ALLEN REACTS TO INDIANA'S WIN: Head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to elevate his program, and he believes the win over Michigan did just that. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ENDS DROUGHT OVER MICHIGAN: Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987. CLICK HERE
  • JIM HARBAUGH REACTION: Jim Harbaugh's job might be on the line at Michigan. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew