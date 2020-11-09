Michael Penix Jr. Racks Up Weekly Awards after Performance against Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. had a career day against the Wolverines last Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

Penix finished the game with a career-high 342 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead Indiana past Michigan for the first time since 1987.

His performance has earned him a pair of national accolades for this week.

On Monday, Penix was named as one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Foundation Great 8 list and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week."

Fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at noon ET, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

After being selected Davey O'Brien Great 8 list, Penix is now also on the O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

The O'Brien Award website states that, "In 2020, any player named to a Great 8 list during the season who was not previously named to the Preseason Watch List will be added to the Midseason Watch List and will be eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award."

Penix will lead the No. 10 Hoosiers to East Lansing this Saturday to take on Michigan State (1-2) at noon ET on ABC.

