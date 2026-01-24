Hoosiers Lose Pair of Defensive Linemen to Transfer Portal: What It Means

Of the all the National Champs crowned in the history of college football, none will compare to the 2025 Indiana Hoosiers. Let's face it, the Hoosiers were the laughing stock of college football before Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington.



And poof, two years into the Cignetti era and the Hoosiers are already national champions. But no matter how good you are or what school you are, players are going to leave. That's just the nature of the business. And that continued on Friday after defensive linemen Hosea Wheeler and J'mari Monette entered the portal.

Hosea Wheeler, Defensive Tackle

NEW: Indiana DL Hosea Wheeler has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Wheeler totaled 31 tackles.

Wheeler is definitely the bigger loss of the two and played a vital role in Indiana's quest to a national title. The Sacramento, Calif., native played in 15 games, five of which he started, and finished with 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, and recovered two fumbles.



Wheeler has one more year of eligibility remaining, and assuming he does indeed leave IU, will be on his fourth school after previously playing at Western Kentucky and Sacramento City College.



Wheeler began his college football career back in 2021 at Sacramento City College before transferring to Western Kentucky. In three seasons at WKU, Wheeler played in 31 games, 25 of which he started, and recorded 118 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, recovered a fumble, forced two fumbles, and blocked two kicks.



Cignetti has clearly shown he can replace just about anyone via the portal, but losing Wheeler is still tough. Even if he didn't start next season, Wheeler was going to consistently play. Wheeler can line up in multiple spots on the defensive line and has a chance to start regularly at the next school he chooses.

J'mari Monette, Defensive Lineman

Indiana DL J'mari Monette Has Announced He Will Enter The Transfer Portal



Indiana DL J'mari Monette Has Announced He Will Enter The Transfer Portal

Monette Played In 8 Games For The Hoosiers This Season

Monette played in six games for the Hoosiers in 2025 and finished with three tackles. The 6-foot-3, 286-pound defensive lineman has one more year of eligibility remaining and absolutely made the right decision entering the portal.



The Alexandria, La., native spent four seasons in Bloomington but only appeared in 10 games and was a long shot to receive meaningful playing time in 2026.

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Update

16 former IU players have entered the portal; however, less than half have signed with a new school. Expect a couple more to enter the portal over the weekend, and expect the majority of them to sign with a new school sometime next week.

