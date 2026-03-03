How Indiana Football Players Tested At 2026 NFL Combine

Coming off Indiana's first national championship, a program-record nine Hoosiers participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Some players chose not to participate in certain drills, opting to do so at Indiana's on-campus Pro Day on April 1 instead. But they still had an opportunity to interview with NFL personnel and be measured in various physical tests.

Here are the results for all nine Hoosiers.

Pat Coogan, center

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates with the National Championship trophy at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 311

Arm: 31 1/4

Hand: 9 1/4

Coogan did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. speaks during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Height: 6'0" 1/8

Weight: 196

Arm: 30 1/4

Hand: 9 5/8

Cooper's 4.42 40-yard dash ranked 17th among 34 wide receivers. He also recorded a 1.55-second 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical leap. Cooper is ranked No. 5 among wide receivers by two of ESPN's five NFL Draft analysts.

Aiden Fisher, linebacker

Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 232

Arm: 31 1/8

Hand: 9 1/2

Fisher did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Roman Hemby, running back

Indiana's Roman Hemby (1) celebrates after the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 207

Arm: 31

Hand: 9 1/2

Hemby did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Fernando Mendoza, quarterback

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after winning the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4" 3/4

Weight: 236

Arm: 31 7/8

Hand: 9 1/2

Mendoza did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day. Mendoza is ranked No. 1 among all NFL Draft prospects by ESPN.

Louis Moore, safety

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 191

Arm: 29 1/2

Hand: 9 7/8

Moore did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Riley Nowakowski, tight end

Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (TE18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2" 1/4

Weight: 250

Arm: 31 1/2

Hand: 8 3/4

Nowakowski's 4.66 40-yard dash ranked 13th out of 18 tight ends. He also posted a 1.7-second 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. Nowakowski is ranked No. 3 among fullbacks/h-backs by one ESPN analyst.

D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 5'8" 5/8

Weight: 182

Arm: 29 3/8

Hand: 9 5/8

Ponds posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which tied for second among all participants this year and fourth by a cornerback in combine history. He did not participate in other events.

Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2" 1/2

Weight: 210

Arm: 31 1/4

Hand: 10

Sarratt did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.