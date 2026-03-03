How Indiana Football Players Tested At 2026 NFL Combine
In this story:
Coming off Indiana's first national championship, a program-record nine Hoosiers participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend in Indianapolis.
Some players chose not to participate in certain drills, opting to do so at Indiana's on-campus Pro Day on April 1 instead. But they still had an opportunity to interview with NFL personnel and be measured in various physical tests.
Here are the results for all nine Hoosiers.
Pat Coogan, center
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 311
- Arm: 31 1/4
- Hand: 9 1/4
Coogan did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.
Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver
- Height: 6'0" 1/8
- Weight: 196
- Arm: 30 1/4
- Hand: 9 5/8
Cooper's 4.42 40-yard dash ranked 17th among 34 wide receivers. He also recorded a 1.55-second 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical leap. Cooper is ranked No. 5 among wide receivers by two of ESPN's five NFL Draft analysts.
Aiden Fisher, linebacker
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 232
- Arm: 31 1/8
- Hand: 9 1/2
Fisher did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.
Roman Hemby, running back
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 207
- Arm: 31
- Hand: 9 1/2
Hemby did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.
Fernando Mendoza, quarterback
- Height: 6'4" 3/4
- Weight: 236
- Arm: 31 7/8
- Hand: 9 1/2
Mendoza did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day. Mendoza is ranked No. 1 among all NFL Draft prospects by ESPN.
Louis Moore, safety
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 191
- Arm: 29 1/2
- Hand: 9 7/8
Moore did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.
Riley Nowakowski, tight end
- Height: 6'2" 1/4
- Weight: 250
- Arm: 31 1/2
- Hand: 8 3/4
Nowakowski's 4.66 40-yard dash ranked 13th out of 18 tight ends. He also posted a 1.7-second 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. Nowakowski is ranked No. 3 among fullbacks/h-backs by one ESPN analyst.
D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback
- Height: 5'8" 5/8
- Weight: 182
- Arm: 29 3/8
- Hand: 9 5/8
Ponds posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which tied for second among all participants this year and fourth by a cornerback in combine history. He did not participate in other events.
Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver
- Height: 6'2" 1/2
- Weight: 210
- Arm: 31 1/4
- Hand: 10
Sarratt did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.Follow ankony_jack