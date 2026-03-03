Hoosiers Now

How Indiana Football Players Tested At 2026 NFL Combine

Here are the results of various tests and measurements for all nine Indiana Hoosiers who were selected to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Coming off Indiana's first national championship, a program-record nine Hoosiers participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Some players chose not to participate in certain drills, opting to do so at Indiana's on-campus Pro Day on April 1 instead. But they still had an opportunity to interview with NFL personnel and be measured in various physical tests.

Here are the results for all nine Hoosiers.

Pat Coogan, center

Pat Coogan Indiana Football
Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates with the National Championship trophy at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 311
  • Arm: 31 1/4
  • Hand: 9 1/4

Coogan did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver

Omar Cooper Indiana Football
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. speaks during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'0" 1/8
  • Weight: 196
  • Arm: 30 1/4
  • Hand: 9 5/8

Cooper's 4.42 40-yard dash ranked 17th among 34 wide receivers. He also recorded a 1.55-second 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical leap. Cooper is ranked No. 5 among wide receivers by two of ESPN's five NFL Draft analysts.

Aiden Fisher, linebacker

Aiden Fisher Indiana Football
Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 232
  • Arm: 31 1/8
  • Hand: 9 1/2

Fisher did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Roman Hemby, running back

Roman Hemby Indiana Football
Indiana's Roman Hemby (1) celebrates after the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 207
  • Arm: 31
  • Hand: 9 1/2

Hemby did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Fernando Mendoza, quarterback

Fernando Mendoza Indiana Football
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after winning the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'4" 3/4
  • Weight: 236
  • Arm: 31 7/8
  • Hand: 9 1/2

Mendoza did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day. Mendoza is ranked No. 1 among all NFL Draft prospects by ESPN.

Louis Moore, safety

Louis Moore Indiana Football
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 191
  • Arm: 29 1/2
  • Hand: 9 7/8

Moore did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

Riley Nowakowski, tight end

Riley Nowakowski Indiana Football
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (TE18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'2" 1/4
  • Weight: 250
  • Arm: 31 1/2
  • Hand: 8 3/4

Nowakowski's 4.66 40-yard dash ranked 13th out of 18 tight ends. He also posted a 1.7-second 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. Nowakowski is ranked No. 3 among fullbacks/h-backs by one ESPN analyst.

D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback

D'Angelo Ponds Indiana Football
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Height: 5'8" 5/8
  • Weight: 182
  • Arm: 29 3/8
  • Hand: 9 5/8

Ponds posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which tied for second among all participants this year and fourth by a cornerback in combine history. He did not participate in other events.

Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver

Elijah Sarratt Indiana Football
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6'2" 1/2
  • Weight: 210
  • Arm: 31 1/4
  • Hand: 10

Sarratt did not participate in testing at the combine. He'll do so at Indiana's Pro Day.

