Epic Scenes in Bloomington as Indiana Celebrates First National Championship
As you would expect, students and fans in Bloomington have been fast to celebrate the Indiana Hoosiers winning their first college football national championship.
Indiana, of course, beat Miami 27-21 in Monday night's national championship game, with a late interception by Jamari Sharpe sealing the deal.
As they have the entire postseason, Indiana fans traveled well to Miami, outnumbering the hometown Hurricanes fans in their own stadium. But still, plenty of Indiana students and fans were unable to make the trek, and watched and celebrated the game in Bloomington.
Below are some of the best photos and videos from Monday night in Bloomington, on what is the biggest night in the history of Indiana football.
Pregame Buzz in Bloomington
Some fans began lining up at different bars as early as 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning in order to secure a spot at any bar to watch the game, that kicked off just before 8:00 p.m. local time.
Assembly Hall Watch Party - Pregame Vibes
It didn't seem to take long for the remote crowd to get loud Monday night, as the buzz was clear from the moment Indiana took the field.
Assembly Hall Watch Party - Mendoza's Wild Run
The multiple crowd pops when it's clear Fernando Mendoza is getting a first down, and then that he broke the plane of the end zone, are special.
Assembly Hall Watch Party - Hoosiers Clinch It
Flipping National Champs!
Craziness on Kirkwood
Perhaps the Bloomington Police Department should have taken some advice from their brothers in Philadelphia and waxed those down before Monday night.
More of Kirkwood Avenue Being Up for Grabs
Kirkwood Crowd Continues to Grow
Empire State Building Lights Up
New York City may be a long way from Bloomington or Miami, but Hoosiers pride was on display on it the city's most well known building following the epic victory.
Kirkwood Avenue - Small Fire Breaks Out
It was probably only a matter of time for the small fires to start, considering its the coldest it has been yet this winter across the Midwest this week.
More Scenes in Bloomington After Hoosiers Victory
It was clearly a wild night and will go on deep into the morning in Bloomington.
There is nothing in sports like your team winning a championship. Heck, just making a run is great as every game makes you nervous and anxious beforehand. The excitement, joy, and relief that comes after winning is so great that you wake up the next day and wonder if it had actually just happened, or if it was just a dream.
Enjoy this, Hoosiers fans!