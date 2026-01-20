As you would expect, students and fans in Bloomington have been fast to celebrate the Indiana Hoosiers winning their first college football national championship.



Indiana, of course, beat Miami 27-21 in Monday night's national championship game, with a late interception by Jamari Sharpe sealing the deal.



As they have the entire postseason, Indiana fans traveled well to Miami, outnumbering the hometown Hurricanes fans in their own stadium. But still, plenty of Indiana students and fans were unable to make the trek, and watched and celebrated the game in Bloomington.



Below are some of the best photos and videos from Monday night in Bloomington, on what is the biggest night in the history of Indiana football.

Pregame Buzz in Bloomington

Live from Kirkwood 🍻 pic.twitter.com/l8CaLvoZjE — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 19, 2026

Some fans began lining up at different bars as early as 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning in order to secure a spot at any bar to watch the game, that kicked off just before 8:00 p.m. local time.

Assembly Hall Watch Party - Pregame Vibes

It didn't seem to take long for the remote crowd to get loud Monday night, as the buzz was clear from the moment Indiana took the field.

Assembly Hall Watch Party - Mendoza's Wild Run

Sold out crowd inside Assembly Hall lost their minds on Mendoza’s 4th down score in the best way lol @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/BYlI2kJUfG — Dannie (@dannierogers___) January 20, 2026

The multiple crowd pops when it's clear Fernando Mendoza is getting a first down, and then that he broke the plane of the end zone, are special.

Assembly Hall Watch Party - Hoosiers Clinch It

The moment Assembly Hall knew Indiana is the national champion#iufb pic.twitter.com/RtYtJbFL4e — Cruz Martin (@cruzmartinvoice) January 20, 2026

Flipping National Champs!

Memorial Stadium just deadass unfurled a "FLIPPING NATIONAL CHAMPS" banner.



I LOVE BLOOMINGTON AND I LOVE INDIANA pic.twitter.com/3naGWBLIae — mooser (@btownmoose) January 20, 2026

Craziness on Kirkwood

Perhaps the Bloomington Police Department should have taken some advice from their brothers in Philadelphia and waxed those down before Monday night.

More of Kirkwood Avenue Being Up for Grabs

Live look at Kirkwood Ave at Indiana University in Bloomington pic.twitter.com/fnhWrGok69 — Roxas (@RoxasBean) January 20, 2026

Kirkwood Crowd Continues to Grow

Here ya go @notthefakeSVP @StanfordSteve82 @SportsCenter ...



Views courtesy of The People's Bar : from high above the streets of Bloomington, Indiana.



Home to the undefeated National Champion Indiana Hoosier football team !!



(🎥 by Charles Audu) pic.twitter.com/wIzVLENhQX — The Upstairs Pub (@UpstairsPub_IU) January 20, 2026

Empire State Building Lights Up

The Empire State Building lit up in Cream & Crimson Monday night in honor of the national champion Indiana Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/Hq0tzxPE2S — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) January 20, 2026

New York City may be a long way from Bloomington or Miami, but Hoosiers pride was on display on it the city's most well known building following the epic victory.

Kirkwood Avenue - Small Fire Breaks Out

It was probably only a matter of time for the small fires to start, considering its the coldest it has been yet this winter across the Midwest this week.

More Scenes in Bloomington After Hoosiers Victory

Now that I have signal and fingers that can move, a few scenes from Bloomington pic.twitter.com/QstEVihgjL — Matt Baker (@MattBakerCFB) January 20, 2026

It was clearly a wild night and will go on deep into the morning in Bloomington.



There is nothing in sports like your team winning a championship. Heck, just making a run is great as every game makes you nervous and anxious beforehand. The excitement, joy, and relief that comes after winning is so great that you wake up the next day and wonder if it had actually just happened, or if it was just a dream.



Enjoy this, Hoosiers fans!