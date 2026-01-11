Friday night's Peach Bowl was a drubbing of epic proportions as Indiana continued its impersonation of a steamroller on it's way to the National Championship game.



Indiana advances to the title game to take on Miami, which sets up the first ever meeting between a pair of Adidas programs in a national title game.



I'm not one to really care too much about brands, but I do tend to enjoy rifts that come between them from time to time.



That was the case right after the Hoosiers finished off Oregon, the Nike school of all Nike schools. And those at Adidas were quick to celebrate the occassion.

Adidas Trolls Nike and Oregon Following Peach Bowl

Moments after Indiana finished off its dominating win over Oregon, Adidas put an epic post on its X account calling out both Nike and Oregon. Check it out below.

Obviously, it's a jab at Nike's famous "Just Do It" motto, with both the shoe company and Nike founder Phil Knight's alma mater being the recipient of the jab.



It's a fun play on words, although the graphic editing looks like it was done by a sixth grader.



Indiana fans were quick to respond to the post, but likely not for the reason an outsider would first imagine.

Indiana Fans Roast Adidas Following Celebratory Post

Despite Indiana earning a spot in the National Championship game, and the Hoosiers knocking out a powerhouse in Oregon, the response to the above post was met with much aggravation.



Instead of being happy about the jab, Indiana fans instead used the moment to call out Adidas for not putting much Indiana football gear out for fans to be able to purchase.

Imagine if you guys provided good merch to the largest living alumni base in the United States who is playing for a national championship. Probably make a lot of money… — Reff Ja🅱️johns (@reffjabjohns76) January 10, 2026

That call for more quality merchandise for Hoosiers fans to be able to buy was one of many like it, but do Indiana fans have a legit beef?

A quick glance at the official Indiana online team shop online leaves quite a bit to be desired.



There is the locker room gear from wins following both the Peach and Rose Bowls, which aren't Adidas, but will always play with any fan base.



The best stuff on the page is almost all made by Homage. Vintage looks, shirts with a feel for the program.



Then there is the Adidas stuff that, well, it's certainly there.

The good news for Indiana fans is that if the Hoosiers can win one more game, they'll be able to purchase the best gear possible for any fan base, regardless of the maker.



The gear that says "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS".